Francesco Redi An Italian scientist from the 1600s who designed experiments that challenged the prevailing belief in spontaneous generation.

Spontaneous Generation A historical concept proposing that living organisms could arise from nonliving matter, such as maggots from decaying meat.

Decaying Meat Organic material used in experiments to test whether life forms like maggots could originate without external sources.

Maggots Larval stage organisms observed on meat, whose origin was central to debates about the source of new life.

Fly Eggs Reproductive structures deposited on meat, leading to the development of maggots when laid by adult insects.

Uncovered Jar A container left open, allowing flies to access meat and deposit eggs, resulting in maggot development.