Herpes Simplex Virus A genus of enveloped double-stranded DNA viruses responsible for oral and genital lesions, classified as HHV-1 and HHV-2.

HHV-1 A member of the herpesvirus family, commonly causing oral lesions but also capable of causing genital infections via oral-genital contact.

HHV-2 A herpesvirus primarily responsible for genital lesions, accounting for the majority of genital herpes cases.

Vesicle A small, fluid-filled blister on a reddened base, often painful and characteristic of herpes infections.

Asymptomatic Shedding Release of infectious viral particles in secretions, such as semen, even when no visible symptoms are present.

PCR A molecular technique used to detect viral DNA in lesions, enabling differentiation between herpesvirus types.