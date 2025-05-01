Back
Herpes Simplex Virus A genus of enveloped double-stranded DNA viruses responsible for oral and genital lesions, classified as HHV-1 and HHV-2. HHV-1 A member of the herpesvirus family, commonly causing oral lesions but also capable of causing genital infections via oral-genital contact. HHV-2 A herpesvirus primarily responsible for genital lesions, accounting for the majority of genital herpes cases. Vesicle A small, fluid-filled blister on a reddened base, often painful and characteristic of herpes infections. Asymptomatic Shedding Release of infectious viral particles in secretions, such as semen, even when no visible symptoms are present. PCR A molecular technique used to detect viral DNA in lesions, enabling differentiation between herpesvirus types. Acyclovir An antiviral medication that reduces symptoms, recurrences, and transmission risk but does not cure or provide immunity. Recurrence Reappearance of symptoms after a dormant period, often triggered by immune suppression or stress. Dew on Rose Petal Appearance A descriptive term for clear vesicles on reddened skin, commonly seen in herpes and chickenpox lesions. Enveloped Virus A virus surrounded by a lipid membrane, which facilitates entry into host cells and contributes to infectivity. Genital Lesion A localized area of tissue damage or abnormality on the genitals, often presenting as painful blisters in herpes. Oral-Genital Contact A transmission route where infection spreads between the mouth and genitals, enabling cross-site herpes infections. Immunity The body's defense against reinfection, which is notably absent following herpes infection, allowing for recurrences. Vaccine A preventive measure under research aimed at inducing protection against herpes simplex virus infections. Mucus Secretion A bodily fluid that can harbor and transmit infectious herpesvirus particles during direct contact.
Genital Herpes definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15