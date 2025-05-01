Skip to main content
Genital Herpes definitions

  • Herpes Simplex Virus
    A genus of enveloped double-stranded DNA viruses responsible for oral and genital lesions, classified as HHV-1 and HHV-2.
  • HHV-1
    A member of the herpesvirus family, commonly causing oral lesions but also capable of causing genital infections via oral-genital contact.
  • HHV-2
    A herpesvirus primarily responsible for genital lesions, accounting for the majority of genital herpes cases.
  • Vesicle
    A small, fluid-filled blister on a reddened base, often painful and characteristic of herpes infections.
  • Asymptomatic Shedding
    Release of infectious viral particles in secretions, such as semen, even when no visible symptoms are present.
  • PCR
    A molecular technique used to detect viral DNA in lesions, enabling differentiation between herpesvirus types.
  • Acyclovir
    An antiviral medication that reduces symptoms, recurrences, and transmission risk but does not cure or provide immunity.
  • Recurrence
    Reappearance of symptoms after a dormant period, often triggered by immune suppression or stress.
  • Dew on Rose Petal Appearance
    A descriptive term for clear vesicles on reddened skin, commonly seen in herpes and chickenpox lesions.
  • Enveloped Virus
    A virus surrounded by a lipid membrane, which facilitates entry into host cells and contributes to infectivity.
  • Genital Lesion
    A localized area of tissue damage or abnormality on the genitals, often presenting as painful blisters in herpes.
  • Oral-Genital Contact
    A transmission route where infection spreads between the mouth and genitals, enabling cross-site herpes infections.
  • Immunity
    The body's defense against reinfection, which is notably absent following herpes infection, allowing for recurrences.
  • Vaccine
    A preventive measure under research aimed at inducing protection against herpes simplex virus infections.
  • Mucus Secretion
    A bodily fluid that can harbor and transmit infectious herpesvirus particles during direct contact.