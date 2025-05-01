Skip to main content
Back

Genome Variability definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Genome Variability
    Differences in DNA sequences among strains of a single species, often driven by mobile genetic elements.
  • Pangenome
    Collection of all genes present in every strain of a species, including both shared and unique genes.
  • Core Genome
    Set of genes consistently found in all strains of a species, representing essential genetic functions.
  • Mobile Genetic Elements
    Segments of DNA capable of moving within or between genomes, contributing to genetic diversity.
  • Plasmid
    Circular, double-stranded DNA molecule with its own origin of replication, often carrying accessory genes.
  • Resistance Plasmid
    DNA molecule carrying genes that provide survival advantages in the presence of antibiotics.
  • Conjugation
    Process enabling horizontal transfer of genetic material, such as plasmids, between bacterial cells.
  • Transposon
    DNA sequence, also called a jumping gene, capable of changing its position within a genome.
  • Transposase
    Enzyme responsible for catalyzing the movement of transposons to new genomic locations.
  • Insertional Inactivation
    Gene disruption caused by the insertion of a mobile DNA element, leading to loss of gene function.
  • Genomic Island
    Large chromosomal region acquired from another species, often identified by a distinct GC content.
  • Pathogenicity Island
    Genomic segment containing genes that enhance a bacterium's ability to cause disease.
  • Phage DNA
    Genetic material from a bacteriophage that can integrate into a bacterial chromosome as a prophage.
  • Prophage
    Viral DNA integrated into a host genome, replicated and inherited along with the host's genetic material.
  • Horizontal Gene Transfer
    Movement of genetic material between organisms, not by descent, often mediated by mobile elements.