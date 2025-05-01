Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Genome Variability Differences in DNA sequences among strains of a single species, often driven by mobile genetic elements.

Pangenome Collection of all genes present in every strain of a species, including both shared and unique genes.

Core Genome Set of genes consistently found in all strains of a species, representing essential genetic functions.

Mobile Genetic Elements Segments of DNA capable of moving within or between genomes, contributing to genetic diversity.

Plasmid Circular, double-stranded DNA molecule with its own origin of replication, often carrying accessory genes.

Resistance Plasmid DNA molecule carrying genes that provide survival advantages in the presence of antibiotics.