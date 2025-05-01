Back
Genome Variability Differences in DNA sequences among strains of a single species, often driven by mobile genetic elements. Pangenome Collection of all genes present in every strain of a species, including both shared and unique genes. Core Genome Set of genes consistently found in all strains of a species, representing essential genetic functions. Mobile Genetic Elements Segments of DNA capable of moving within or between genomes, contributing to genetic diversity. Plasmid Circular, double-stranded DNA molecule with its own origin of replication, often carrying accessory genes. Resistance Plasmid DNA molecule carrying genes that provide survival advantages in the presence of antibiotics. Conjugation Process enabling horizontal transfer of genetic material, such as plasmids, between bacterial cells. Transposon DNA sequence, also called a jumping gene, capable of changing its position within a genome. Transposase Enzyme responsible for catalyzing the movement of transposons to new genomic locations. Insertional Inactivation Gene disruption caused by the insertion of a mobile DNA element, leading to loss of gene function. Genomic Island Large chromosomal region acquired from another species, often identified by a distinct GC content. Pathogenicity Island Genomic segment containing genes that enhance a bacterium's ability to cause disease. Phage DNA Genetic material from a bacteriophage that can integrate into a bacterial chromosome as a prophage. Prophage Viral DNA integrated into a host genome, replicated and inherited along with the host's genetic material. Horizontal Gene Transfer Movement of genetic material between organisms, not by descent, often mediated by mobile elements.
