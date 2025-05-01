Skip to main content
Gonorrhea definitions

  • Neisseria gonorrhoeae
    Gram-negative diplococcus responsible for a common sexually transmitted infection affecting mucous membranes.
  • Diplococci
    Spherical bacterial pairs visible under a microscope, characteristic of the causative agent of this infection.
  • Fimbriae
    Finger-like bacterial extensions aiding in attachment to epithelial cells, facilitating infection.
  • Epithelial cell
    Host cell type targeted and invaded by the pathogen, found lining mucous membranes.
  • Mucous membrane
    Moist tissue lining body passages, including reproductive tracts, rectum, throat, and eyes, susceptible to infection.
  • Urethra
    Tube through which urine exits the body; a primary site of infection and pus discharge in males.
  • Pelvic inflammatory disease
    Chronic inflammation of female reproductive organs, often resulting from untreated infection, leading to pain and fertility issues.
  • Ceftriaxone
    Antibiotic commonly used in combination therapy to treat this infection due to rising resistance.
  • Azithromycin
    Antibiotic paired with another agent to combat the pathogen and address antibiotic resistance.
  • Antibiotic resistance
    Increasing inability of drugs to eliminate the pathogen, necessitating combination therapies.
  • Nucleic acid amplification test
    Sensitive diagnostic method, such as PCR, used to detect pathogen DNA in patient samples.
  • Condom
    Barrier method highly effective in preventing transmission when used consistently and correctly.
  • Pus
    Thick, white-yellow discharge from the urethra, a hallmark symptom in infected males.
  • Blindness
    Severe complication in newborns exposed during birth, preventable with immediate antibiotic eye ointment.
  • Asymptomatic infection
    State where individuals, especially females, show no noticeable symptoms despite being infected.