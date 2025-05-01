Back
Neisseria gonorrhoeae Gram-negative diplococcus responsible for a common sexually transmitted infection affecting mucous membranes. Diplococci Spherical bacterial pairs visible under a microscope, characteristic of the causative agent of this infection. Fimbriae Finger-like bacterial extensions aiding in attachment to epithelial cells, facilitating infection. Epithelial cell Host cell type targeted and invaded by the pathogen, found lining mucous membranes. Mucous membrane Moist tissue lining body passages, including reproductive tracts, rectum, throat, and eyes, susceptible to infection. Urethra Tube through which urine exits the body; a primary site of infection and pus discharge in males. Pelvic inflammatory disease Chronic inflammation of female reproductive organs, often resulting from untreated infection, leading to pain and fertility issues. Ceftriaxone Antibiotic commonly used in combination therapy to treat this infection due to rising resistance. Azithromycin Antibiotic paired with another agent to combat the pathogen and address antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance Increasing inability of drugs to eliminate the pathogen, necessitating combination therapies. Nucleic acid amplification test Sensitive diagnostic method, such as PCR, used to detect pathogen DNA in patient samples. Condom Barrier method highly effective in preventing transmission when used consistently and correctly. Pus Thick, white-yellow discharge from the urethra, a hallmark symptom in infected males. Blindness Severe complication in newborns exposed during birth, preventable with immediate antibiotic eye ointment. Asymptomatic infection State where individuals, especially females, show no noticeable symptoms despite being infected.
Gonorrhea definitions
