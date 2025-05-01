Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Neisseria gonorrhoeae Gram-negative diplococcus responsible for a common sexually transmitted infection affecting mucous membranes.

Diplococci Spherical bacterial pairs visible under a microscope, characteristic of the causative agent of this infection.

Fimbriae Finger-like bacterial extensions aiding in attachment to epithelial cells, facilitating infection.

Epithelial cell Host cell type targeted and invaded by the pathogen, found lining mucous membranes.

Mucous membrane Moist tissue lining body passages, including reproductive tracts, rectum, throat, and eyes, susceptible to infection.

Urethra Tube through which urine exits the body; a primary site of infection and pus discharge in males.