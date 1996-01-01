Gram-Positive Cell Walls quiz #1 Flashcards

All of the following are found in the cell walls of gram-positive bacteria except __________.
Lipopolysaccharides are not found in the cell walls of gram-positive bacteria; they are characteristic of gram-negative bacteria.
Upon completion of the Gram stain, how will gram-positive cells appear?
Gram-positive cells will appear purple after Gram staining due to their thick peptidoglycan layer retaining the crystal violet stain.
Bacterial cell walls that are resistant to drying contain which structural feature?
A thick peptidoglycan layer, as found in gram-positive bacteria, makes the cell wall more resistant to drying.
Which description best describes the cell wall of a gram-positive bacterium?
The cell wall of a gram-positive bacterium consists of a thick peptidoglycan layer with embedded teichoic acids and a periplasmic space between the cell wall and plasma membrane.
Assemble the structure of a gram-positive cell wall.
A gram-positive cell wall is composed of a thick peptidoglycan layer containing teichoic acids (wall and lipoteichoic acids), with a periplasmic space separating the cell wall from the plasma membrane.
What types of molecules can freely pass through the thick peptidoglycan layer of gram-positive bacteria?
Small molecules such as sugars and amino acids can freely pass through the thick peptidoglycan layer of gram-positive bacteria.
What is the main chemical composition of teichoic acids found in gram-positive cell walls?
Teichoic acids are complex polymers composed of either glycerol or ribitol molecules connected by negatively charged phosphate groups.
How do the negatively charged phosphate groups in teichoic acids contribute to the function of gram-positive cell walls?
The negatively charged phosphate groups allow teichoic acids to bind positively charged ions, such as magnesium and calcium, acting as a cation reservoir.
What is the difference between wall teichoic acids and lipoteichoic acids in gram-positive bacteria?
Wall teichoic acids are linked only to the peptidoglycan layer, while lipoteichoic acids are anchored to the cell membrane and span the entire peptidoglycan layer.
Where is the periplasmic space located in gram-positive bacteria?
The periplasmic space is located between the thick peptidoglycan cell wall and the plasma membrane in gram-positive bacteria.