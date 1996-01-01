Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What structural difference is found in gram-positive cells but not in gram-negative cells? Gram-positive cells have a thick peptidoglycan layer and teichoic acids, which are absent in gram-negative cells.

Which cell structure is responsible for the different results observed in the Gram stain? The thickness of the peptidoglycan layer in the cell wall accounts for the different results of the Gram stain.

Why are penicillins often more effective against gram-positive bacteria than gram-negative bacteria? Penicillins target peptidoglycan synthesis, and gram-positive bacteria have a much thicker peptidoglycan layer that is more accessible, while gram-negative bacteria have an outer membrane that limits drug access.

If you forget to use the decolorizer during the Gram stain procedure, which cell type(s) will appear purple? Both gram-positive and gram-negative cells will appear purple because the crystal violet is not removed from gram-negative cells.

Is it true that gram-positive bacteria lose the purple color and pick up the red color of safranin during Gram staining? No, gram-positive bacteria retain the purple color of crystal violet and do not pick up the red color of safranin.

The Gram stain works because of differences in the ________ of bacteria. The Gram stain works because of differences in the cell wall structure of bacteria.