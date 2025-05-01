Back
Group Translocation A bacterial transport process where a molecule is chemically altered during membrane passage, enabling continuous uptake. Chemical Modification A process where an entering molecule is structurally changed, often by adding a functional group, during transport. Phosphate Group A chemical moiety transferred from a high-energy molecule to another molecule during transport, altering its identity. High-Energy Molecule A compound that donates a phosphate group to another molecule, driving the modification and transport process. Concentration Gradient A difference in molecule concentration across a membrane, influencing the direction of molecular movement. Glucose-6-Phosphate A phosphorylated form of glucose produced during entry into the cell, preventing its exit and maintaining uptake. E. coli A bacterial species used as a model to illustrate the phosphotransferase system in group translocation. Phosphotransferase System A bacterial mechanism that transports and modifies glucose by adding a phosphate group during membrane passage. Membrane Transport The movement of molecules across a biological barrier, which may involve chemical changes to the transported substance. Active Transport A cellular process requiring energy input to move molecules across membranes, sometimes involving chemical modification. Transporter A membrane-embedded protein complex facilitating the movement and modification of molecules during group translocation. Bacteria Microorganisms uniquely capable of performing group translocation for nutrient uptake. Glucose A sugar molecule that serves as a substrate for group translocation, undergoing phosphorylation during entry.
Group Translocation definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13