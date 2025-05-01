Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Group Translocation A bacterial transport process where a molecule is chemically altered during membrane passage, enabling continuous uptake.

Chemical Modification A process where an entering molecule is structurally changed, often by adding a functional group, during transport.

Phosphate Group A chemical moiety transferred from a high-energy molecule to another molecule during transport, altering its identity.

High-Energy Molecule A compound that donates a phosphate group to another molecule, driving the modification and transport process.

Concentration Gradient A difference in molecule concentration across a membrane, influencing the direction of molecular movement.

Glucose-6-Phosphate A phosphorylated form of glucose produced during entry into the cell, preventing its exit and maintaining uptake.