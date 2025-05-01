Skip to main content
Group Translocation definitions

  • Group Translocation
    A bacterial transport process where a molecule is chemically altered during membrane passage, enabling continuous uptake.
  • Chemical Modification
    A process where an entering molecule is structurally changed, often by adding a functional group, during transport.
  • Phosphate Group
    A chemical moiety transferred from a high-energy molecule to another molecule during transport, altering its identity.
  • High-Energy Molecule
    A compound that donates a phosphate group to another molecule, driving the modification and transport process.
  • Concentration Gradient
    A difference in molecule concentration across a membrane, influencing the direction of molecular movement.
  • Glucose-6-Phosphate
    A phosphorylated form of glucose produced during entry into the cell, preventing its exit and maintaining uptake.
  • E. coli
    A bacterial species used as a model to illustrate the phosphotransferase system in group translocation.
  • Phosphotransferase System
    A bacterial mechanism that transports and modifies glucose by adding a phosphate group during membrane passage.
  • Membrane Transport
    The movement of molecules across a biological barrier, which may involve chemical changes to the transported substance.
  • Active Transport
    A cellular process requiring energy input to move molecules across membranes, sometimes involving chemical modification.
  • Transporter
    A membrane-embedded protein complex facilitating the movement and modification of molecules during group translocation.
  • Bacteria
    Microorganisms uniquely capable of performing group translocation for nutrient uptake.
  • Glucose
    A sugar molecule that serves as a substrate for group translocation, undergoing phosphorylation during entry.