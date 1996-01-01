Skip to main content
Growing a Pure Culture quiz #1 Flashcards

Growing a Pure Culture quiz #1
  • When preparing pure cultures in a microbiology lab, why is dilution necessary?
    Dilution is necessary to separate individual cells so that each can grow into a single colony, ensuring that the resulting pure culture contains only one species.
  • What is the scientific definition of a colony in microbiology?
    A colony is a group of approximately 1,000,000 cells, all of the same species, that have descended from a single cell.
  • Why are pure cultures important in microbiology labs?
    Pure cultures are important because they allow scientists to isolate, grow, and study cells of only one species without contamination from others.
  • How does a single bacterial cell lead to the formation of a pure culture?
    A single bacterial cell divides and replicates, producing many identical cells that form a population of only one species, resulting in a pure culture.
  • What is the role of an inoculum in starting a pure culture?
    An inoculum, which is a colony of cells, is added to a culture medium to initiate the growth of a pure culture.
  • How are all cells in a pure culture related to each other?
    All cells in a pure culture are descended from a single original cell, making them genetically identical.
  • What does the term 'culture medium' refer to in microbiology?
    A culture medium is a nutrient-rich environment used to support the growth of microorganisms in the lab.
  • What ensures that a pure culture contains only one species?
    Starting with a single cell or colony of one species and preventing contamination ensures the pure culture contains only one species.
  • What is the first step in creating a pure culture from a mixed sample?
    The first step is to isolate a single colony that contains only one species from the mixed sample.
  • How does the concept of a pure culture help in studying bacterial characteristics?
    Pure cultures allow researchers to study the properties and behaviors of a single species without interference from other organisms.