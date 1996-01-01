Growing a Pure Culture quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

When preparing pure cultures in a microbiology lab, why is dilution necessary? Dilution is necessary to separate individual cells so that each can grow into a single colony, ensuring that the resulting pure culture contains only one species.

What is the scientific definition of a colony in microbiology? A colony is a group of approximately 1,000,000 cells, all of the same species, that have descended from a single cell.

Why are pure cultures important in microbiology labs? Pure cultures are important because they allow scientists to isolate, grow, and study cells of only one species without contamination from others.

How does a single bacterial cell lead to the formation of a pure culture? A single bacterial cell divides and replicates, producing many identical cells that form a population of only one species, resulting in a pure culture.

What is the role of an inoculum in starting a pure culture? An inoculum, which is a colony of cells, is added to a culture medium to initiate the growth of a pure culture.

How are all cells in a pure culture related to each other? All cells in a pure culture are descended from a single original cell, making them genetically identical.