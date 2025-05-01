Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tapeworm A segmented flatworm lacking a digestive system, absorbing nutrients through its body wall, and capable of reaching several meters in length.

Cestoda The biological class of flatworms characterized by segmented bodies and parasitic life cycles involving multiple hosts.

Scolex An attachment organ at the anterior end, equipped with suckers or hooks, anchoring the parasite to the intestinal wall.

Proglottid A repeating body segment containing reproductive organs, which matures and fills with eggs as it moves away from the attachment organ.

Gravid Proglottid A terminal segment distended with eggs, often shed or ruptured to release eggs into the host's feces.

Taenia saginata A species acquired from undercooked beef, with cattle as the intermediate host and humans as the definitive host.