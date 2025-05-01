Skip to main content
Helminthic Diseases of the Digestive System definitions

  • Tapeworm
    A segmented flatworm lacking a digestive system, absorbing nutrients through its body wall, and capable of reaching several meters in length.
  • Cestoda
    The biological class of flatworms characterized by segmented bodies and parasitic life cycles involving multiple hosts.
  • Scolex
    An attachment organ at the anterior end, equipped with suckers or hooks, anchoring the parasite to the intestinal wall.
  • Proglottid
    A repeating body segment containing reproductive organs, which matures and fills with eggs as it moves away from the attachment organ.
  • Gravid Proglottid
    A terminal segment distended with eggs, often shed or ruptured to release eggs into the host's feces.
  • Taenia saginata
    A species acquired from undercooked beef, with cattle as the intermediate host and humans as the definitive host.
  • Taenia solium
    A species acquired from undercooked pork, with pigs as the intermediate host and humans as the definitive host.
  • Intermediate Host
    An organism harboring the larval stage, typically cattle or pigs, where immature forms develop in muscle tissue.
  • Definitive Host
    An organism, usually human, where the adult parasite resides, matures, and reproduces in the intestine.
  • Cysticercus
    A larval form encysted in muscle tissue, infectious when consumed in undercooked meat, and capable of developing into an adult worm.
  • Cysticercosis
    A condition resulting from larval migration into human tissues, potentially affecting muscles, eyes, or brain with serious symptoms.
  • Praziquantel
    A medication effective in a single dose for eliminating adult intestinal parasites by disrupting their integrity.
  • Niclosamide
    A drug administered as a single dose to treat intestinal tapeworm infections by inhibiting parasite energy production.
  • Sanitation
    A preventive measure involving proper waste management to block transmission of eggs to intermediate hosts.
  • Fecal-Oral Contamination
    A transmission route where eggs from human waste contaminate food or water, leading to infection in animals or humans.