Hepatitis definitions

  • Hepatitis
    Liver inflammation often caused by viral infection, leading to symptoms like jaundice, fever, and abdominal pain.
  • Jaundice
    Yellowing of skin and eyes due to bilirubin buildup when the liver fails to clear this molecule efficiently.
  • Bilirubin
    A cellular byproduct normally cleared by the liver; its accumulation causes yellow discoloration in tissues.
  • Cirrhosis
    Scarring and death of liver tissue resulting from chronic inflammation, potentially leading to organ failure.
  • Hepatocellular Carcinoma
    A type of liver cancer that can develop after long-term viral infection and chronic liver damage.
  • Fecal-Oral Contamination
    Transmission route involving ingestion of pathogens from contaminated food or water, common for certain hepatitis types.
  • Bloodborne Pathogen
    An infectious agent transmitted through blood or bodily fluids, associated with chronic viral infections.
  • Chronic Infection
    A persistent infection that remains in the body long-term, increasing risk for severe liver complications.
  • Satellite Virus
    A virus unable to replicate independently, requiring another virus's machinery for reproduction, as seen with hepatitis D.
  • Antiviral
    A medication used to treat viral infections, capable of clearing certain chronic hepatitis viruses from the body.
  • Vaccine
    A preventive medical intervention that stimulates immunity, available for some but not all hepatitis viruses.
  • Immunodeficiency
    A weakened immune state, often due to organ transplantation or medication, increasing risk for chronic viral infections.
  • Coinfection
    Simultaneous infection with two pathogens, such as hepatitis B and D, which can worsen disease outcomes.