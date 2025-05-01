Back
Hepatitis Liver inflammation often caused by viral infection, leading to symptoms like jaundice, fever, and abdominal pain. Jaundice Yellowing of skin and eyes due to bilirubin buildup when the liver fails to clear this molecule efficiently. Bilirubin A cellular byproduct normally cleared by the liver; its accumulation causes yellow discoloration in tissues. Cirrhosis Scarring and death of liver tissue resulting from chronic inflammation, potentially leading to organ failure. Hepatocellular Carcinoma A type of liver cancer that can develop after long-term viral infection and chronic liver damage. Fecal-Oral Contamination Transmission route involving ingestion of pathogens from contaminated food or water, common for certain hepatitis types. Bloodborne Pathogen An infectious agent transmitted through blood or bodily fluids, associated with chronic viral infections. Chronic Infection A persistent infection that remains in the body long-term, increasing risk for severe liver complications. Satellite Virus A virus unable to replicate independently, requiring another virus's machinery for reproduction, as seen with hepatitis D. Antiviral A medication used to treat viral infections, capable of clearing certain chronic hepatitis viruses from the body. Vaccine A preventive medical intervention that stimulates immunity, available for some but not all hepatitis viruses. Immunodeficiency A weakened immune state, often due to organ transplantation or medication, increasing risk for chronic viral infections. Coinfection Simultaneous infection with two pathogens, such as hepatitis B and D, which can worsen disease outcomes.
Hepatitis definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13