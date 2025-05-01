Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Hepatitis Liver inflammation often caused by viral infection, leading to symptoms like jaundice, fever, and abdominal pain.

Jaundice Yellowing of skin and eyes due to bilirubin buildup when the liver fails to clear this molecule efficiently.

Bilirubin A cellular byproduct normally cleared by the liver; its accumulation causes yellow discoloration in tissues.

Cirrhosis Scarring and death of liver tissue resulting from chronic inflammation, potentially leading to organ failure.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma A type of liver cancer that can develop after long-term viral infection and chronic liver damage.

Fecal-Oral Contamination Transmission route involving ingestion of pathogens from contaminated food or water, common for certain hepatitis types.