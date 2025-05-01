Skip to main content
Hydrogen Bonding definitions

  • Hydrogen Bond
    An interaction involving a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom, crucial for many biological structures and properties.
  • Electronegativity
    A property of certain atoms, like fluorine, oxygen, and nitrogen, that enables strong attraction to electrons in bonds.
  • Fluorine
    A highly electronegative atom capable of forming strong interactions with hydrogen in biological molecules.
  • Oxygen
    A key atom in water and macromolecules, known for its strong attraction to hydrogen in specific molecular interactions.
  • Nitrogen
    An atom found in nucleotides and other molecules, often forming important interactions with hydrogen atoms.
  • Water Molecule
    A compound consisting of two hydrogens and one oxygen, whose unique properties arise from specific atomic interactions.
  • Macromolecule
    A large biological molecule whose structure and function often depend on collective weak interactions.
  • Nucleotide
    A building block of genetic material, capable of forming specific interactions essential for DNA structure.
  • DNA
    A genetic material whose double-helix structure is stabilized by multiple weak interactions between its components.
  • FON
    A mnemonic for the three atoms—fluorine, oxygen, nitrogen—that commonly participate in specific weak interactions.
  • Biological Process
    A series of events in living organisms that often rely on collective weak interactions for proper function.
  • Interaction
    A non-covalent association between atoms or molecules, often contributing to the stability of biological systems.
  • Bond Strength
    A measure of how easily an association between atoms can be disrupted, varying from weak individually to strong collectively.