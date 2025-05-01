Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Hydrogen Bond An interaction involving a hydrogen atom and a highly electronegative atom, crucial for many biological structures and properties.

Electronegativity A property of certain atoms, like fluorine, oxygen, and nitrogen, that enables strong attraction to electrons in bonds.

Fluorine A highly electronegative atom capable of forming strong interactions with hydrogen in biological molecules.

Oxygen A key atom in water and macromolecules, known for its strong attraction to hydrogen in specific molecular interactions.

Nitrogen An atom found in nucleotides and other molecules, often forming important interactions with hydrogen atoms.

Water Molecule A compound consisting of two hydrogens and one oxygen, whose unique properties arise from specific atomic interactions.