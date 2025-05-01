Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Immune Tolerance Ability of the immune system to ignore harmless antigens while targeting harmful ones, preventing attacks on healthy cells.

Antigen Any molecule recognized by the immune system, which can be classified as harmful or harmless.

Autoimmune Disease Condition resulting from the immune system attacking the body's own healthy cells due to loss of tolerance.

Central Immune Tolerance Mechanism in primary lymphoid organs eliminating self-reacting T and B cells before they enter circulation.

Peripheral Immune Tolerance Mechanism in secondary lymphoid organs further eliminating or inactivating self-reacting immune cells.

Negative Selection Process eliminating immune cells that react to self or harmless antigens, mainly through apoptosis.