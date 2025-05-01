Back
Immune Tolerance Ability of the immune system to ignore harmless antigens while targeting harmful ones, preventing attacks on healthy cells. Antigen Any molecule recognized by the immune system, which can be classified as harmful or harmless. Autoimmune Disease Condition resulting from the immune system attacking the body's own healthy cells due to loss of tolerance. Central Immune Tolerance Mechanism in primary lymphoid organs eliminating self-reacting T and B cells before they enter circulation. Peripheral Immune Tolerance Mechanism in secondary lymphoid organs further eliminating or inactivating self-reacting immune cells. Negative Selection Process eliminating immune cells that react to self or harmless antigens, mainly through apoptosis. Positive Selection Process promoting survival of immune cells that appropriately recognize MHC molecules. Self-reacting Cell Immune cell capable of attacking the body's own healthy tissues, potentially causing harm. Apoptosis Programmed cell death used to remove unwanted or potentially harmful immune cells during development. Primary Lymphoid Organ Site such as bone marrow or thymus where immune cells develop and undergo initial selection. Secondary Lymphoid Organ Site such as lymph nodes where mature immune cells encounter antigens and undergo further selection. Microbiota Community of normal, harmless microorganisms living in and on the body, tolerated by the immune system. Anergy State of immune cell unresponsiveness, preventing reaction to harmless or self antigens. MHC Molecule on cell surfaces presenting antigens to T cells, crucial for immune cell selection. Pathogen Harmful microorganism or agent that triggers an immune response and is targeted for elimination.
