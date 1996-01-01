Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #1
Which antibody is the first to be secreted during the initial encounter with an antigen?
IgM is the first antibody secreted during the primary immune response to an antigen.Which of the following statements about the actions of antibodies in the immune response is correct?
Antibodies target and help eliminate extracellular pathogens by binding to antigens and facilitating their removal.Vaccines provide a type of adaptive immunity called artificially acquired immunity. Is this statement true or false?
True. Vaccines stimulate artificially acquired adaptive immunity by exposing the immune system to antigens without causing disease.Cell-mediated (cellular) immunity is a type of specific defense mediated mainly by which cells?
Cell-mediated immunity is mainly mediated by T cells.When an antigen appears, the adaptive immune system response begins with what process?
The adaptive immune response begins with the activation of naive lymphocytes (T cells and B cells) upon encountering the antigen.Which cells stimulate both arms of the immune response?
Helper T cells stimulate both cell-mediated and humoral immune responses.Cellular adaptive immunity is carried out by which type of lymphocytes?
Cellular adaptive immunity is carried out by T cells.Interaction with an antigen-presenting cell is required for T cell what?
Interaction with an antigen-presenting cell is required for T cell activation.Vaccination stimulates which type of immunity?
Vaccination stimulates adaptive immunity.Specific immunity involves molecular recognition of what?
Specific immunity involves molecular recognition of antigens by lymphocyte receptors.