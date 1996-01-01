Introduction to Archaea quiz #1 Flashcards

Archaea are prokaryotic cells without a nucleus, while animal cells are eukaryotic and have a nucleus. Archaea also have unique ribosomal RNA sequences and cell walls lacking peptidoglycan, unlike animal cells.

What distinguishes archaea from animal cells? Archaea are prokaryotic cells without a nucleus, while animal cells are eukaryotic and have a nucleus. Archaea also have unique ribosomal RNA sequences and cell walls lacking peptidoglycan, unlike animal cells.

If an archaebacterial species lives in a pool that is 0.01 M HCl(aq), what does this indicate about its environmental adaptation? This indicates that the archaebacterial species is an extremophile, adapted to survive in highly acidic environments.

Select all of the following that correctly describe archaeal cells. Archaeal cells are unicellular, prokaryotic, lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls, and can live in extreme environments.

Are archaea unicellular prokaryotes that live in extreme environments? Yes, archaea are unicellular prokaryotes, and many are extremophiles that thrive in extreme environments.

Are archaebacteria autotrophs or heterotrophs? Archaebacteria can be either autotrophs or heterotrophs, depending on the species.

Are archaebacteria unicellular or multicellular? Archaebacteria are unicellular organisms.