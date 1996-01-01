Introduction to Bacteria quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How do facultative anaerobic bacteria differ from obligate anaerobes and obligate aerobes? Facultative anaerobic bacteria can grow with or without oxygen, unlike obligate aerobes (require oxygen) and obligate anaerobes (cannot survive in oxygen).

How are bacteria and archaea similar? Both bacteria and archaea are unicellular, prokaryotic organisms that lack a nucleus.

Bacteria are classified in which of the following domains? Bacteria are classified in the domain Bacteria.

Which of the following structures would be used to identify a prokaryotic cell? The absence of a nucleus is used to identify a prokaryotic cell.

Which types of cells may possess a cell wall? Bacteria and archaea may possess a cell wall.

Which group contains only prokaryotes? The domains Bacteria and Archaea contain only prokaryotes.