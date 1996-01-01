Introduction to Bacteria quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Bacteria quiz #1
How do facultative anaerobic bacteria differ from obligate anaerobes and obligate aerobes?
Facultative anaerobic bacteria can grow with or without oxygen, unlike obligate aerobes (require oxygen) and obligate anaerobes (cannot survive in oxygen).How are bacteria and archaea similar?
Both bacteria and archaea are unicellular, prokaryotic organisms that lack a nucleus.Bacteria are classified in which of the following domains?
Bacteria are classified in the domain Bacteria.Which of the following structures would be used to identify a prokaryotic cell?
The absence of a nucleus is used to identify a prokaryotic cell.Which types of cells may possess a cell wall?
Bacteria and archaea may possess a cell wall.Which group contains only prokaryotes?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea contain only prokaryotes.Which type of organism is thought to be one of Earth's first organisms?
Bacteria are thought to be one of Earth's first organisms.Which type of bacteria live in the roots of legumes?
Nitrogen-fixing bacteria live in the roots of legumes.Where are nitrogen-fixing bacteria typically found?
Nitrogen-fixing bacteria are typically found in the soil and in the roots of legumes.Which group includes the simplest organisms that do not have a nucleus?
Prokaryotes, including bacteria and archaea, are the simplest organisms that do not have a nucleus.What is the mass of a bacterial cell?
A typical bacterial cell has a mass of about 1 picogram (1 x 10^-12 grams).Which reason best explains why bacteria are good at causing infections in other organisms?
Bacteria reproduce rapidly and can adapt quickly, making them effective at causing infections.What distinguishes bacteria from archaea?
Bacteria have cell walls made of peptidoglycan, while archaea do not.When would endotoxins be released from a bacterial cell?
Endotoxins are released when a bacterial cell dies and its cell wall breaks down.Which type of bacterial reproduction is depicted in the diagram?
Bacterial reproduction is typically by binary fission.How is Streptococcus pneumoniae able to avoid destruction by a phagocyte?
Streptococcus pneumoniae avoids destruction by having a capsule that protects it from phagocytosis.Peptidoglycan is an important component of the cell walls of which microbes?
Peptidoglycan is found in the cell walls of bacteria.In a bacterium, what is a function of a bacterium's capsule?
A capsule protects the bacterium from desiccation and phagocytosis.What organelle is missing from E. coli?
E. coli, like all bacteria, lacks a nucleus.Which structure protects bacteria from being phagocytized by white blood cells?
The capsule protects bacteria from being phagocytized by white blood cells.What characteristic of the S strain allows it to evade the immune system of the mice?
The S strain has a capsule that allows it to evade the immune system.Which of the following must happen prior to attempting to identify a bacterial species?
The bacterial sample must be isolated and cultured before identification.A virus is about how many times smaller than a bacterium?
A virus is typically about 10 to 100 times smaller than a bacterium.Which three structures are possessed by all bacteria?
All bacteria possess a cell membrane, cytoplasm, and genetic material (DNA).What do you know about an E. coli cell that is F+?
An E. coli cell that is F+ possesses the F plasmid, allowing it to transfer genetic material by conjugation.Which of the following microorganisms would find hypotonic conditions most damaging?
Bacteria lacking a cell wall, such as Mycoplasma, would be most damaged by hypotonic conditions.Which organelles inside the bacteria make GFP?
Bacteria do not have organelles; GFP is produced in the cytoplasm by ribosomes.What mechanism of resistance is used by both MRSA and VRSA?
Both MRSA and VRSA use altered cell wall synthesis to resist antibiotics.Which type(s) of microorganisms have cells that do not contain organelles?
Prokaryotes, including bacteria and archaea, do not contain organelles.What agar plate is streaked for a wound culture?
A blood agar plate is commonly used for streaking wound cultures.Which of the following is most frequently caused by Streptococcus pyogenes (Group A streptococci)?
Strep throat is most frequently caused by Streptococcus pyogenes.Which drawing in the figure possesses an axial filament?
The spiral-shaped (spirochete) bacterium possesses an axial filament.Strep throat and bacterial pneumonia are examples of what?
Strep throat and bacterial pneumonia are examples of bacterial infections.The type of bacteria that rarely shows any active motility is known as what?
Cocci (spherical bacteria) rarely show active motility.Most broad-spectrum antibiotics act by what mechanism?
Most broad-spectrum antibiotics act by inhibiting cell wall synthesis or protein synthesis.Identify the enzyme that attacks the cell wall of some gram-positive bacteria.
Lysozyme attacks the cell wall of some gram-positive bacteria.A bacterial species differs from a species of eukaryotic organisms in that a bacterial species
A bacterial species consists of cells that lack a nucleus and organelles.What are bacteria that die in the presence of oxygen called?
Bacteria that die in the presence of oxygen are called obligate anaerobes.Bacteria generally consist of an outer cell wall containing a liquid called what?
Bacteria have an outer cell wall and contain cytoplasm.A microorganism that thrives under high hydrostatic pressure is a(n)
A microorganism that thrives under high hydrostatic pressure is a piezophile (barophile).