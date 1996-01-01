Introduction to Bacteria quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Bacteria quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/39
An organism whose cells do not have an enclosed nucleus, such as bacteria, is called a(n)
An organism without an enclosed nucleus is called a prokaryote.Antibiotics that target cell wall synthesis ultimately cause bacterial cell death as a result of
Antibiotics targeting cell wall synthesis cause cell lysis due to osmotic pressure.Bacteria that lack fimbriae are less likely to do what?
Bacteria lacking fimbriae are less likely to adhere to surfaces.What does an umbonate bacterial colony look like?
An umbonate bacterial colony has a raised, dome-shaped center.What are the domains of prokaryotes?
The domains of prokaryotes are Bacteria and Archaea.The ________ is (are) a common site of infection by Staphylococcus aureus.
The skin is a common site of infection by Staphylococcus aureus.During a tapeworm infection, you would expect to see increased numbers of what?
During a tapeworm infection, you would expect to see increased numbers of eosinophils.Organisms that can grow with or without oxygen present are called what?
Organisms that can grow with or without oxygen are called facultative anaerobes.True or false: A bacterial cell that loses its plasmid will no longer be able to survive.
False. A bacterial cell can survive without its plasmid, but may lose certain functions.A bacterial genus that has waxy mycolic acid in the cell walls is
Mycobacterium has waxy mycolic acid in its cell walls.All the bacterial cells that result from the replication of a single organism are said to be a
They are said to be a clone.Cocci are ______ prokaryotic cells, while bacilli are ______ prokaryotic cells.
Cocci are spherical prokaryotic cells, while bacilli are rod-shaped prokaryotic cells.Color a typical prokaryotic cell.
A typical prokaryotic cell can be colorless or stained for visualization; common stains include purple (Gram-positive) or pink (Gram-negative)._____ is a common bacterial infection of the eye.
Conjunctivitis (pink eye) is a common bacterial infection of the eye.The solidifying agent used in bacterial nutrient media is
Agar is the solidifying agent used in bacterial nutrient media.Unicellular prokaryotes that live in volcanic ash and other inhospitable environments are called
These are called archaea.In the presence of penicillin, a cell dies because
Penicillin inhibits cell wall synthesis, causing cell lysis.True or false: Bacteria and archaea are multicellular prokaryotes.
False. Bacteria and archaea are unicellular prokaryotes.The short, numerous appendages used by some bacterial cells for adhering to surfaces are called
Fimbriae are short, numerous appendages used for adhesion.Halophiles are a type of ________.
Halophiles are a type of archaea.Bacteria that live as single cells are described as what?
Bacteria that live as single cells are described as solitary or unicellular.All prokaryotes are in the domain ________.
All prokaryotes are in the domains Bacteria or Archaea.Dead Bordetella pertussis can be used in a(n)
Dead Bordetella pertussis can be used in a vaccine.The target of penicillin in bacterial cells is ______.
Penicillin targets the peptidoglycan in the bacterial cell wall.Short, rod-shaped bacteria are called _____.
Short, rod-shaped bacteria are called bacilli.The domain containing organisms that are prokaryotic and unicellular is
The domains Bacteria and Archaea contain prokaryotic, unicellular organisms.Are methanogens eukaryotic or prokaryotic?
Methanogens are prokaryotic.Which organism is unicellular, prokaryotic, has a cell wall, and often lives in extreme environments?
Archaea are unicellular, prokaryotic, have a cell wall, and often live in extreme environments.Round-shaped bacteria are called _____.
Round-shaped bacteria are called cocci.In a bacterium, pili are typically _______ than flagella.
Pili are typically shorter than flagella.Mycoplasma pneumoniae can cause illness when it adheres to the epithelial cells of the
Mycoplasma pneumoniae adheres to the epithelial cells of the respiratory tract.Place the characteristic into the appropriate category of cell wall type.
Bacteria with peptidoglycan are Gram-positive or Gram-negative; archaea lack peptidoglycan.Fungal spores differ from bacterial endospores in that ________.
Fungal spores are reproductive, while bacterial endospores are for survival.What is the primary determinant of virulence in Streptococcus pneumoniae?
The capsule is the primary determinant of virulence in Streptococcus pneumoniae.A strain of bacteria possesses a temperature-sensitive mutation. What does this mean?
It means the bacteria's growth or function is affected by temperature changes.Unicellular prokaryotes that live in volcanic ash are called
Unicellular prokaryotes that live in volcanic ash are called archaea.A unicellular organism that lacks a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles is called a(n)
Such an organism is called a prokaryote.Composed of fibers known to cause lung disease
Asbestos fibers are known to cause lung disease, but in microbiology, bacterial spores can also be inhaled and cause disease.The contamination that results from the spread of bacteria is called
The contamination is called bacterial contamination or infection.