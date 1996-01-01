Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Bacteria quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Bacteria quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/39
  • An organism whose cells do not have an enclosed nucleus, such as bacteria, is called a(n)
    An organism without an enclosed nucleus is called a prokaryote.
  • Antibiotics that target cell wall synthesis ultimately cause bacterial cell death as a result of
    Antibiotics targeting cell wall synthesis cause cell lysis due to osmotic pressure.
  • Bacteria that lack fimbriae are less likely to do what?
    Bacteria lacking fimbriae are less likely to adhere to surfaces.
  • What does an umbonate bacterial colony look like?
    An umbonate bacterial colony has a raised, dome-shaped center.
  • What are the domains of prokaryotes?
    The domains of prokaryotes are Bacteria and Archaea.
  • The ________ is (are) a common site of infection by Staphylococcus aureus.
    The skin is a common site of infection by Staphylococcus aureus.
  • During a tapeworm infection, you would expect to see increased numbers of what?
    During a tapeworm infection, you would expect to see increased numbers of eosinophils.
  • Organisms that can grow with or without oxygen present are called what?
    Organisms that can grow with or without oxygen are called facultative anaerobes.
  • True or false: A bacterial cell that loses its plasmid will no longer be able to survive.
    False. A bacterial cell can survive without its plasmid, but may lose certain functions.
  • A bacterial genus that has waxy mycolic acid in the cell walls is
    Mycobacterium has waxy mycolic acid in its cell walls.
  • All the bacterial cells that result from the replication of a single organism are said to be a
    They are said to be a clone.
  • Cocci are ______ prokaryotic cells, while bacilli are ______ prokaryotic cells.
    Cocci are spherical prokaryotic cells, while bacilli are rod-shaped prokaryotic cells.
  • Color a typical prokaryotic cell.
    A typical prokaryotic cell can be colorless or stained for visualization; common stains include purple (Gram-positive) or pink (Gram-negative).
  • _____ is a common bacterial infection of the eye.
    Conjunctivitis (pink eye) is a common bacterial infection of the eye.
  • The solidifying agent used in bacterial nutrient media is
    Agar is the solidifying agent used in bacterial nutrient media.
  • Unicellular prokaryotes that live in volcanic ash and other inhospitable environments are called
    These are called archaea.
  • In the presence of penicillin, a cell dies because
    Penicillin inhibits cell wall synthesis, causing cell lysis.
  • True or false: Bacteria and archaea are multicellular prokaryotes.
    False. Bacteria and archaea are unicellular prokaryotes.
  • The short, numerous appendages used by some bacterial cells for adhering to surfaces are called
    Fimbriae are short, numerous appendages used for adhesion.
  • Halophiles are a type of ________.
    Halophiles are a type of archaea.
  • Bacteria that live as single cells are described as what?
    Bacteria that live as single cells are described as solitary or unicellular.
  • All prokaryotes are in the domain ________.
    All prokaryotes are in the domains Bacteria or Archaea.
  • Dead Bordetella pertussis can be used in a(n)
    Dead Bordetella pertussis can be used in a vaccine.
  • The target of penicillin in bacterial cells is ______.
    Penicillin targets the peptidoglycan in the bacterial cell wall.
  • Short, rod-shaped bacteria are called _____.
    Short, rod-shaped bacteria are called bacilli.
  • The domain containing organisms that are prokaryotic and unicellular is
    The domains Bacteria and Archaea contain prokaryotic, unicellular organisms.
  • Are methanogens eukaryotic or prokaryotic?
    Methanogens are prokaryotic.
  • Which organism is unicellular, prokaryotic, has a cell wall, and often lives in extreme environments?
    Archaea are unicellular, prokaryotic, have a cell wall, and often live in extreme environments.
  • Round-shaped bacteria are called _____.
    Round-shaped bacteria are called cocci.
  • In a bacterium, pili are typically _______ than flagella.
    Pili are typically shorter than flagella.
  • Mycoplasma pneumoniae can cause illness when it adheres to the epithelial cells of the
    Mycoplasma pneumoniae adheres to the epithelial cells of the respiratory tract.
  • Place the characteristic into the appropriate category of cell wall type.
    Bacteria with peptidoglycan are Gram-positive or Gram-negative; archaea lack peptidoglycan.
  • Fungal spores differ from bacterial endospores in that ________.
    Fungal spores are reproductive, while bacterial endospores are for survival.
  • What is the primary determinant of virulence in Streptococcus pneumoniae?
    The capsule is the primary determinant of virulence in Streptococcus pneumoniae.
  • A strain of bacteria possesses a temperature-sensitive mutation. What does this mean?
    It means the bacteria's growth or function is affected by temperature changes.
  • Unicellular prokaryotes that live in volcanic ash are called
    Unicellular prokaryotes that live in volcanic ash are called archaea.
  • A unicellular organism that lacks a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles is called a(n)
    Such an organism is called a prokaryote.
  • Composed of fibers known to cause lung disease
    Asbestos fibers are known to cause lung disease, but in microbiology, bacterial spores can also be inhaled and cause disease.
  • The contamination that results from the spread of bacteria is called
    The contamination is called bacterial contamination or infection.