Introduction to Bacteria quiz #2 Flashcards

An organism whose cells do not have an enclosed nucleus, such as bacteria, is called a(n) An organism without an enclosed nucleus is called a prokaryote.

Antibiotics that target cell wall synthesis ultimately cause bacterial cell death as a result of Antibiotics targeting cell wall synthesis cause cell lysis due to osmotic pressure.

Bacteria that lack fimbriae are less likely to do what? Bacteria lacking fimbriae are less likely to adhere to surfaces.

What does an umbonate bacterial colony look like? An umbonate bacterial colony has a raised, dome-shaped center.

What are the domains of prokaryotes? The domains of prokaryotes are Bacteria and Archaea.

The ________ is (are) a common site of infection by Staphylococcus aureus. The skin is a common site of infection by Staphylococcus aureus.