Introduction to Bacteriophage Infections quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does a bacteriophage enter a bacterial cell? A bacteriophage attaches to the surface of a bacterial cell and injects its DNA into the host, leaving the protein coat outside.

Which of the following steps is generally not part of the life cycle of a lytic phage? Integration of phage DNA into the host chromosome is generally not part of the lytic phage life cycle; this occurs in lysogenic (temperate) phages.

All of these are steps in the lytic cycle of a temperate bacteriophage. Which happens second? After attachment, the second step in the lytic cycle is injection of the phage DNA into the bacterial cell.

When a virus infects an E. coli cell, what part of the virus enters the bacterial cytoplasm? Only the viral DNA (genome) enters the bacterial cytoplasm; the protein coat remains outside.

What is the role of bacteriophages in horizontal gene transfer? Bacteriophages can facilitate horizontal gene transfer between bacteria through a process called transduction, transferring genetic material from one cell to another.

How do filamentous phages infect bacterial cells? Filamentous phages infect bacterial cells by attaching to and entering through the pili of the host cell.