Introduction to Biofilms quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Biofilms quiz #1
Introduction to Biofilms quiz #1
Which of the following statements concerning biofilms is correct?
Biofilms are communities of microbes encased in a slime-like polysaccharide layer called extracellular polymeric substances (EPS), which can form on virtually any surface.Which of the following diseases is characterized by the formation of a biofilm?
Many serious illnesses, such as chronic infections, are associated with the formation of biofilms, as microbes within biofilms are more resistant to treatment.Which of the following surfaces are prone to biofilm accumulation?
Virtually any surface can be prone to biofilm accumulation, including medical devices, natural surfaces, and tissues.Biofilms are not __________.
Biofilms are not single, free-floating (planktonic) cells; they are structured communities encased in EPS.An example of a biofilm is ____.
Dental plaque is an example of a biofilm.Biofilms are not
Biofilms are not simply loose collections of individual cells; they are organized communities encased in a protective matrix.Quorum sensing occurs when bacteria in a biofilm alter the genes they express. Explain the significance of this process.
Quorum sensing allows bacteria in a biofilm to coordinate gene expression, enabling them to adapt to their environment and enhance survival as a community.What types of molecules make up the extracellular polymeric substances (EPS) in biofilms?
EPS is composed of polysaccharides, proteins, glycoproteins, glycolipids, and lipids, all secreted by the cells in the biofilm.Which domains of life can survive within biofilms?
Both bacteria and archaea are capable of surviving and thriving within biofilms.Why is it important for humans to study biofilms?
Studying biofilms is crucial because they can cause serious illnesses, and understanding them helps in developing strategies to prevent and counteract these diseases.