Introduction to Biomolecules definitions

  • Biomolecules
    Essential organic compounds with covalently linked hydrogen and carbon atoms, forming the foundation of living organisms.
  • Carbohydrates
    One of four main organic molecule classes, often visualized as the leftmost group, crucial for energy and structure in cells.
  • Proteins
    A primary biomolecule class, represented visually and discussed for its structure and diverse roles in biological systems.
  • Nucleic Acids
    A major biomolecule group, including DNA and RNA, responsible for storing and transmitting genetic information.
  • Lipids
    A key biomolecule class, encompassing fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes, important for energy storage and membranes.
  • Monomers
    Basic molecular units that serve as building blocks for larger, complex structures in biological systems.
  • Polymers
    Large molecules formed by linking repeating smaller units, essential for constructing complex biomolecules.
  • Fats
    A type of lipid, highlighted for its role in energy storage and as a structural component in organisms.
  • Phospholipids
    A lipid subtype, noted for its importance in forming cellular membranes and contributing to cell structure.
  • Steroids
    A lipid category, recognized for its structural diversity and role in signaling within biological systems.
  • Waxes
    A lipid form, mentioned for its protective functions and presence in various biological surfaces.
  • DNA
    A nucleic acid variant, central to genetic information storage and transmission in living organisms.
  • RNA
    A nucleic acid type, compared with DNA, involved in genetic information transfer and protein synthesis.
  • Lesson Map
    A visual guide outlining the sequence and structure of topics, aiding navigation through biomolecule content.