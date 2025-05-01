Back
Biomolecules Essential organic compounds with covalently linked hydrogen and carbon atoms, forming the foundation of living organisms. Carbohydrates One of four main organic molecule classes, often visualized as the leftmost group, crucial for energy and structure in cells. Proteins A primary biomolecule class, represented visually and discussed for its structure and diverse roles in biological systems. Nucleic Acids A major biomolecule group, including DNA and RNA, responsible for storing and transmitting genetic information. Lipids A key biomolecule class, encompassing fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes, important for energy storage and membranes. Monomers Basic molecular units that serve as building blocks for larger, complex structures in biological systems. Polymers Large molecules formed by linking repeating smaller units, essential for constructing complex biomolecules. Fats A type of lipid, highlighted for its role in energy storage and as a structural component in organisms. Phospholipids A lipid subtype, noted for its importance in forming cellular membranes and contributing to cell structure. Steroids A lipid category, recognized for its structural diversity and role in signaling within biological systems. Waxes A lipid form, mentioned for its protective functions and presence in various biological surfaces. DNA A nucleic acid variant, central to genetic information storage and transmission in living organisms. RNA A nucleic acid type, compared with DNA, involved in genetic information transfer and protein synthesis. Lesson Map A visual guide outlining the sequence and structure of topics, aiding navigation through biomolecule content.
Introduction to Biomolecules definitions
