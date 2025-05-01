Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Biomolecules Essential organic compounds with covalently linked hydrogen and carbon atoms, forming the foundation of living organisms.

Carbohydrates One of four main organic molecule classes, often visualized as the leftmost group, crucial for energy and structure in cells.

Proteins A primary biomolecule class, represented visually and discussed for its structure and diverse roles in biological systems.

Nucleic Acids A major biomolecule group, including DNA and RNA, responsible for storing and transmitting genetic information.

Lipids A key biomolecule class, encompassing fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes, important for energy storage and membranes.

Monomers Basic molecular units that serve as building blocks for larger, complex structures in biological systems.