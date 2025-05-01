Back
Cell Communication Critical process allowing immune cells to coordinate responses against microbes and host cell damage through specific molecular interactions. Immune System Body's defense network utilizing coordinated cellular actions to detect and respond to invading microbes and internal threats. Surface Receptors Molecules on cell membranes that detect microbial signals or host cell damage, initiating immune responses. Adhesion Molecules Cell surface structures enabling immune cells to bind and interact, facilitating communication and coordinated action. Cytokines Signaling proteins released by immune cells to alert, activate, and coordinate other components of the immune response. Scanning Systems Immune mechanisms acting as surveillance, detecting microbial presence and signs of cellular distress. Innate Effectors Immune components acting as immediate responders, executing actions against detected threats. Pattern Recognition Receptors Specialized molecules that identify common microbial features, triggering immune activation. Complement System A cascade of proteins enhancing immune responses, often discussed after cell communication mechanisms. Second Line Defenses Immune strategies beyond physical barriers, including scanning and effector systems for microbial detection and response. Microbes Invading organisms detected and targeted by immune surveillance and response systems. Host Cell Damage Cellular distress signals recognized by immune scanning systems, prompting defensive actions. Innate Immunity Immediate, non-specific immune defense involving scanning and effector mechanisms.
Introduction to Cell Communication definitions
