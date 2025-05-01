Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Cell Communication Critical process allowing immune cells to coordinate responses against microbes and host cell damage through specific molecular interactions.

Immune System Body's defense network utilizing coordinated cellular actions to detect and respond to invading microbes and internal threats.

Surface Receptors Molecules on cell membranes that detect microbial signals or host cell damage, initiating immune responses.

Adhesion Molecules Cell surface structures enabling immune cells to bind and interact, facilitating communication and coordinated action.

Cytokines Signaling proteins released by immune cells to alert, activate, and coordinate other components of the immune response.

Scanning Systems Immune mechanisms acting as surveillance, detecting microbial presence and signs of cellular distress.