Innate Immunity Defense mechanism present from birth, providing immediate, non-specific protection against invading microbes. Sentinel Cells Lookout cells acting as security cameras, detecting invading microbes and initiating immune responses. Innate Effectors Cells responsible for eliminating identified invaders, acting as security soldiers in immune defense. Hematopoiesis Developmental process in bone marrow where all blood cells originate from stem cells. Hematopoietic Stem Cells Multipotent cells in bone marrow capable of giving rise to all blood cell types. Bone Marrow Primary site where blood cell formation and differentiation occur. Common Myeloid Progenitor Intermediate cell type giving rise to erythrocytes, platelets, and certain white blood cells. Common Lymphoid Progenitor Intermediate cell type producing lymphocytes, including T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells. Erythrocytes Cells specialized for transporting oxygen throughout the body via the bloodstream. Platelets Cell fragments essential for blood clotting and preventing excessive bleeding. Leukocytes White blood cells crucial for immune defense, encompassing various specialized cell types. Granulocytes Leukocytes containing granules, including neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils, involved in innate immunity. Agranulocytes Leukocytes lacking visible granules, including monocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, and lymphocytes. Lymphocytes Subset of white blood cells including T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells, key to adaptive and innate immunity. Adaptive Immunity Specific immune response involving memory, primarily mediated by T cells and B cells.
Introduction to Cells of the Immune System definitions
