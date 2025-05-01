Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Innate Immunity Defense mechanism present from birth, providing immediate, non-specific protection against invading microbes.

Sentinel Cells Lookout cells acting as security cameras, detecting invading microbes and initiating immune responses.

Innate Effectors Cells responsible for eliminating identified invaders, acting as security soldiers in immune defense.

Hematopoiesis Developmental process in bone marrow where all blood cells originate from stem cells.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Multipotent cells in bone marrow capable of giving rise to all blood cell types.

Bone Marrow Primary site where blood cell formation and differentiation occur.