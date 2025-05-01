Back
DNA-Based Technology A collection of laboratory methods for manipulating genetic material to study gene expression or alter DNA sequences for various applications. Gene Expression The process by which information from genetic material is used to produce functional products, often studied using molecular techniques. Vaccine Development The creation of biological preparations that provide immunity, often utilizing genetic manipulation to enhance effectiveness. Genetically Modified Plants Organisms with altered genetic material to express desired traits, such as resistance to pests or environmental stressors. Inheritance Tracking The analysis of genetic patterns within families to determine how traits or disorders are passed through generations. DNA Cloning A technique involving the creation of identical copies of DNA fragments, often using enzymes to cut and paste genetic material. Recombinant DNA A hybrid genetic molecule formed by joining DNA segments from different sources, enabling new genetic combinations. Restriction Enzymes Proteins that act as molecular scissors, cutting DNA at specific sequences to facilitate genetic manipulation. Ligation Enzymes Proteins that join DNA fragments together, enabling the assembly of recombinant molecules. Transformation The introduction of foreign genetic material into bacterial cells, allowing propagation and study of recombinant DNA. Polymerase Chain Reaction A method for amplifying specific DNA sequences through repeated cycles of denaturation, annealing, and extension. Gel Electrophoresis A technique for separating DNA fragments by size using an electric field applied to a gel matrix. Southern Blotting A method for transferring DNA fragments from a gel to a membrane for detection and analysis. DNA Fingerprinting A process for identifying individuals based on unique patterns in their genetic material. DNA Sequencing A set of techniques for determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule.
