DNA-Based Technology A collection of laboratory methods for manipulating genetic material to study gene expression or alter DNA sequences for various applications.

Gene Expression The process by which information from genetic material is used to produce functional products, often studied using molecular techniques.

Vaccine Development The creation of biological preparations that provide immunity, often utilizing genetic manipulation to enhance effectiveness.

Genetically Modified Plants Organisms with altered genetic material to express desired traits, such as resistance to pests or environmental stressors.

Inheritance Tracking The analysis of genetic patterns within families to determine how traits or disorders are passed through generations.

DNA Cloning A technique involving the creation of identical copies of DNA fragments, often using enzymes to cut and paste genetic material.