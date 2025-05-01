Skip to main content
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology definitions

  • DNA-Based Technology
    A collection of laboratory methods for manipulating genetic material to study gene expression or alter DNA sequences for various applications.
  • Gene Expression
    The process by which information from genetic material is used to produce functional products, often studied using molecular techniques.
  • Vaccine Development
    The creation of biological preparations that provide immunity, often utilizing genetic manipulation to enhance effectiveness.
  • Genetically Modified Plants
    Organisms with altered genetic material to express desired traits, such as resistance to pests or environmental stressors.
  • Inheritance Tracking
    The analysis of genetic patterns within families to determine how traits or disorders are passed through generations.
  • DNA Cloning
    A technique involving the creation of identical copies of DNA fragments, often using enzymes to cut and paste genetic material.
  • Recombinant DNA
    A hybrid genetic molecule formed by joining DNA segments from different sources, enabling new genetic combinations.
  • Restriction Enzymes
    Proteins that act as molecular scissors, cutting DNA at specific sequences to facilitate genetic manipulation.
  • Ligation Enzymes
    Proteins that join DNA fragments together, enabling the assembly of recombinant molecules.
  • Transformation
    The introduction of foreign genetic material into bacterial cells, allowing propagation and study of recombinant DNA.
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
    A method for amplifying specific DNA sequences through repeated cycles of denaturation, annealing, and extension.
  • Gel Electrophoresis
    A technique for separating DNA fragments by size using an electric field applied to a gel matrix.
  • Southern Blotting
    A method for transferring DNA fragments from a gel to a membrane for detection and analysis.
  • DNA Fingerprinting
    A process for identifying individuals based on unique patterns in their genetic material.
  • DNA Sequencing
    A set of techniques for determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule.