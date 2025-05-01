Back
DNA Cloning Process of generating numerous identical copies of a DNA sequence using living cells, often for research or genetic experiments. E. coli Common bacterial host cell used to replicate and amplify foreign DNA sequences during cloning procedures. Host Cell Living cell that receives and replicates introduced DNA, enabling the production of multiple DNA copies. Gene of Interest Specific DNA segment researchers aim to replicate or study by inserting it into a host organism. Recombinant DNA Molecule formed by combining DNA from two different sources, often from distinct species, into a single entity. Bacterial Plasmid Small, circular DNA molecule in bacteria that replicates independently and is commonly used as a cloning tool. Cloning Vector DNA molecule, such as a plasmid, designed to carry foreign genetic material into a host cell for replication. Foreign DNA Genetic material originating from a different organism, introduced into a host for cloning or expression. Replication Cellular process by which DNA is duplicated, allowing both the host genome and inserted sequences to be copied. Biochemical Reactions Series of molecular processes used by researchers to manipulate and assemble DNA for cloning purposes. Genome Complete set of genetic material within an organism, distinct from independently replicating plasmids. Molecule Physical entity consisting of atoms bonded together, such as DNA or recombinant constructs used in cloning. Species Distinct group of organisms; recombinant DNA often combines genetic material from different ones. Replication Process Natural cellular mechanism by which both chromosomal and introduced DNA are copied during cell division. Genetic Experiment Scientific investigation involving manipulation and analysis of DNA, often utilizing cloning and recombinant techniques.
Introduction to DNA Cloning definitions
