Introduction to DNA Cloning definitions

  • DNA Cloning
    Process of generating numerous identical copies of a DNA sequence using living cells, often for research or genetic experiments.
  • E. coli
    Common bacterial host cell used to replicate and amplify foreign DNA sequences during cloning procedures.
  • Host Cell
    Living cell that receives and replicates introduced DNA, enabling the production of multiple DNA copies.
  • Gene of Interest
    Specific DNA segment researchers aim to replicate or study by inserting it into a host organism.
  • Recombinant DNA
    Molecule formed by combining DNA from two different sources, often from distinct species, into a single entity.
  • Bacterial Plasmid
    Small, circular DNA molecule in bacteria that replicates independently and is commonly used as a cloning tool.
  • Cloning Vector
    DNA molecule, such as a plasmid, designed to carry foreign genetic material into a host cell for replication.
  • Foreign DNA
    Genetic material originating from a different organism, introduced into a host for cloning or expression.
  • Replication
    Cellular process by which DNA is duplicated, allowing both the host genome and inserted sequences to be copied.
  • Biochemical Reactions
    Series of molecular processes used by researchers to manipulate and assemble DNA for cloning purposes.
  • Genome
    Complete set of genetic material within an organism, distinct from independently replicating plasmids.
  • Molecule
    Physical entity consisting of atoms bonded together, such as DNA or recombinant constructs used in cloning.
  • Species
    Distinct group of organisms; recombinant DNA often combines genetic material from different ones.
  • Replication Process
    Natural cellular mechanism by which both chromosomal and introduced DNA are copied during cell division.
  • Genetic Experiment
    Scientific investigation involving manipulation and analysis of DNA, often utilizing cloning and recombinant techniques.