DNA Cloning Process of generating numerous identical copies of a DNA sequence using living cells, often for research or genetic experiments.

E. coli Common bacterial host cell used to replicate and amplify foreign DNA sequences during cloning procedures.

Host Cell Living cell that receives and replicates introduced DNA, enabling the production of multiple DNA copies.

Gene of Interest Specific DNA segment researchers aim to replicate or study by inserting it into a host organism.

Recombinant DNA Molecule formed by combining DNA from two different sources, often from distinct species, into a single entity.

Bacterial Plasmid Small, circular DNA molecule in bacteria that replicates independently and is commonly used as a cloning tool.