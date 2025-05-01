Back
DNA Repair Cellular processes that correct alterations in genetic material to maintain genome stability and cell survival. Mutation A change in the DNA sequence that can significantly impact cellular function and viability. Nucleotide Mismatch An incorrect pairing of bases in DNA, potentially leading to errors if not corrected. DNA Polymerase Proofreading A mechanism where the enzyme checks and corrects errors during DNA synthesis for accuracy. Mismatch Repair A system that identifies and fixes incorrectly paired nucleotides missed during replication. Damaged DNA Genetic material altered by physical or chemical agents, requiring specialized correction systems. Base Excision Repair A pathway that removes and replaces damaged or incorrect bases in the DNA molecule. Thymine Dimer A lesion formed when two adjacent thymine bases bond, often due to UV exposure, distorting DNA structure. Nucleotide Excision Repair A process that removes bulky DNA lesions, such as thymine dimers, by excising a short single-stranded segment. Photo Reactivation A light-dependent mechanism that directly reverses thymine dimers, restoring normal DNA structure. SOS Repair An emergency response system that allows cells to bypass extensive DNA damage, often with reduced fidelity. Genome Stability The preservation of DNA sequence and structure, essential for proper cellular function and inheritance. Cell Viability The ability of a cell to survive and function, often threatened by uncorrected DNA damage.
Introduction to DNA Repair definitions
