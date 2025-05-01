Skip to main content
Introduction to DNA Repair definitions

  • DNA Repair
    Cellular processes that correct alterations in genetic material to maintain genome stability and cell survival.
  • Mutation
    A change in the DNA sequence that can significantly impact cellular function and viability.
  • Nucleotide Mismatch
    An incorrect pairing of bases in DNA, potentially leading to errors if not corrected.
  • DNA Polymerase Proofreading
    A mechanism where the enzyme checks and corrects errors during DNA synthesis for accuracy.
  • Mismatch Repair
    A system that identifies and fixes incorrectly paired nucleotides missed during replication.
  • Damaged DNA
    Genetic material altered by physical or chemical agents, requiring specialized correction systems.
  • Base Excision Repair
    A pathway that removes and replaces damaged or incorrect bases in the DNA molecule.
  • Thymine Dimer
    A lesion formed when two adjacent thymine bases bond, often due to UV exposure, distorting DNA structure.
  • Nucleotide Excision Repair
    A process that removes bulky DNA lesions, such as thymine dimers, by excising a short single-stranded segment.
  • Photo Reactivation
    A light-dependent mechanism that directly reverses thymine dimers, restoring normal DNA structure.
  • SOS Repair
    An emergency response system that allows cells to bypass extensive DNA damage, often with reduced fidelity.
  • Genome Stability
    The preservation of DNA sequence and structure, essential for proper cellular function and inheritance.
  • Cell Viability
    The ability of a cell to survive and function, often threatened by uncorrected DNA damage.