Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

DNA Repair Cellular processes that correct alterations in genetic material to maintain genome stability and cell survival.

Mutation A change in the DNA sequence that can significantly impact cellular function and viability.

Nucleotide Mismatch An incorrect pairing of bases in DNA, potentially leading to errors if not corrected.

DNA Polymerase Proofreading A mechanism where the enzyme checks and corrects errors during DNA synthesis for accuracy.

Mismatch Repair A system that identifies and fixes incorrectly paired nucleotides missed during replication.

Damaged DNA Genetic material altered by physical or chemical agents, requiring specialized correction systems.