Semi-conservative Replication Process where each new DNA molecule contains one parental and one newly synthesized strand, ensuring genetic continuity. Origin of Replication Specific DNA sequence where duplication begins, serving as the assembly site for replication machinery. Replication Fork Y-shaped region formed by DNA unwinding, where new strands are synthesized in both directions. Topoisomerase Enzyme that relieves strain ahead of the fork by cutting and rejoining DNA, preventing supercoiling. DNA Gyrase Prokaryotic form of topoisomerase, crucial for removing supercoils during chromosome duplication. Helicase Enzyme that unwinds the double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between complementary strands. Single-stranded Binding Proteins Proteins that stabilize separated DNA strands, preventing reannealing and degradation during replication. Primase Enzyme that synthesizes short RNA primers, providing starting points for DNA synthesis. RNA Primer Short nucleic acid segment synthesized by primase, required for DNA polymerase to initiate strand elongation. DNA Polymerase III Main prokaryotic enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands using parental templates. DNA Polymerase I Prokaryotic enzyme that replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides during replication. DNA Ligase Enzyme that covalently joins Okazaki fragments, sealing nicks in the lagging strand. Okazaki Fragments Short DNA segments synthesized discontinuously on the lagging strand during replication. Supercoiling Overwinding or underwinding of DNA ahead of the replication fork, which can inhibit duplication if not relieved. Replication Bubble Region of unwound DNA flanked by two replication forks, allowing bidirectional synthesis.
Introduction to DNA Replication definitions
