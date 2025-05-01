Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Semi-conservative Replication Process where each new DNA molecule contains one parental and one newly synthesized strand, ensuring genetic continuity.

Origin of Replication Specific DNA sequence where duplication begins, serving as the assembly site for replication machinery.

Replication Fork Y-shaped region formed by DNA unwinding, where new strands are synthesized in both directions.

Topoisomerase Enzyme that relieves strain ahead of the fork by cutting and rejoining DNA, preventing supercoiling.

DNA Gyrase Prokaryotic form of topoisomerase, crucial for removing supercoils during chromosome duplication.

Helicase Enzyme that unwinds the double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between complementary strands.