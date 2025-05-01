Skip to main content
Back

Introduction to DNA Replication definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Semi-conservative Replication
    Process where each new DNA molecule contains one parental and one newly synthesized strand, ensuring genetic continuity.
  • Origin of Replication
    Specific DNA sequence where duplication begins, serving as the assembly site for replication machinery.
  • Replication Fork
    Y-shaped region formed by DNA unwinding, where new strands are synthesized in both directions.
  • Topoisomerase
    Enzyme that relieves strain ahead of the fork by cutting and rejoining DNA, preventing supercoiling.
  • DNA Gyrase
    Prokaryotic form of topoisomerase, crucial for removing supercoils during chromosome duplication.
  • Helicase
    Enzyme that unwinds the double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between complementary strands.
  • Single-stranded Binding Proteins
    Proteins that stabilize separated DNA strands, preventing reannealing and degradation during replication.
  • Primase
    Enzyme that synthesizes short RNA primers, providing starting points for DNA synthesis.
  • RNA Primer
    Short nucleic acid segment synthesized by primase, required for DNA polymerase to initiate strand elongation.
  • DNA Polymerase III
    Main prokaryotic enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands using parental templates.
  • DNA Polymerase I
    Prokaryotic enzyme that replaces RNA primers with DNA nucleotides during replication.
  • DNA Ligase
    Enzyme that covalently joins Okazaki fragments, sealing nicks in the lagging strand.
  • Okazaki Fragments
    Short DNA segments synthesized discontinuously on the lagging strand during replication.
  • Supercoiling
    Overwinding or underwinding of DNA ahead of the replication fork, which can inhibit duplication if not relieved.
  • Replication Bubble
    Region of unwound DNA flanked by two replication forks, allowing bidirectional synthesis.