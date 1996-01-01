Introduction to First-Line Defenses quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to First-Line Defenses quiz #1
Physical barriers that help prevent an individual from contracting diseases include skin and mucous membranes. What roles do these barriers play in first-line defenses?
Skin and mucous membranes act as physical barriers in first-line defenses by blocking the entry of microbes into the body, protecting body surfaces and preventing infection.What practices help prevent hands from transferring pathogens to food, and how do these relate to first-line defenses?
Washing hands removes pathogens from the skin, preventing their transfer to food. This practice supports the physical barrier function of skin as part of the first-line defenses against infection.What are the three general groups that make up the first line defenses of innate immunity?
The three general groups are physical barriers, chemical barriers, and the host microbiome.How do first line defenses function as 'security walls' for the body?
First line defenses act as security walls by preventing microbes from entering the body and protecting body surfaces.Where can first line defenses be found in the body?
First line defenses can be found both on the outside of the body, like skin, and on the inside, such as ear wax.What role do antimicrobial peptides play in first line defenses?
Antimicrobial peptides are chemicals produced by cells that help prevent the entry of foreign microbes.Why are second line defenses not discussed in detail in this lesson?
Second line defenses are only briefly mentioned because detailed discussion is reserved for later in the course.What is the function of the host microbiome in first line defenses?
The host microbiome helps prevent the entry of foreign microbes by occupying body surfaces and outcompeting pathogens.What types of bodily fluids are considered chemical barriers in first line defenses?
Bodily fluids such as ear wax and other chemicals produced by cells are considered chemical barriers.How are mucus membranes involved in first line defenses?
Mucus membranes protect internal body surfaces by trapping and preventing the entry of microbes.