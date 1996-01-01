Introduction to Immunity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is an antigen? An antigen is any toxin or foreign substance, such as a microbe, that induces an immune response, specifically by triggering the production of antibodies.

What is the practice of variolation? Variolation is the historical practice of deliberately exposing a person to material from smallpox sores to induce immunity against smallpox.

Which type of immunity becomes active as a result of infection by a specific microorganism? Adaptive (specific) immunity becomes active as a result of infection by a specific microorganism.

What is the hallmark of a conjugated vaccine? A conjugated vaccine contains antigens linked to carrier proteins to enhance the immune response, especially in young children.

Which medication prevents viral infections by priming the immune system against a specific virus? A vaccine prevents viral infections by priming the immune system against a specific virus.

Which of the following is found in vaccines to evoke an immune response? Antigens are found in vaccines to evoke an immune response.