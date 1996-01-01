Skip to main content
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #1
  • What is a paramecium?
    A paramecium is a single-celled eukaryotic microorganism classified as a protozoan, commonly studied in microbiology.
  • Which of the following is true of autoclaving?
    Autoclaving uses high-pressure steam to sterilize materials, effectively killing microbes and infectious agents.
  • What do fungi give off after they digest the food that they absorb?
    Fungi release metabolic byproducts such as carbon dioxide and other waste products after digesting absorbed food.
  • Fungi produce several antibiotics. What is the name of the first antibiotic discovered?
    The first antibiotic discovered was penicillin.
  • What solidifying agent is used to prepare solid bacterial media?
    Agar is the solidifying agent commonly used to prepare solid bacterial media.
  • Who identified animalcules?
    Antony van Leeuwenhoek identified animalcules, which are microscopic organisms.
  • Where would you most likely find nitrogen-fixing bacteria?
    Nitrogen-fixing bacteria are commonly found in soil and in root nodules of certain plants.
  • Which of the following organisms is critical to the life cycle of schistosomes?
    Freshwater snails are critical to the life cycle of schistosomes.
  • What is an example of a liquid medium?
    Nutrient broth is an example of a liquid medium used to grow bacteria.
  • Which of the following is a controllable risk factor of infectious diseases?
    Proper handwashing is a controllable risk factor for infectious diseases.
  • Which pathogen causes influenza?
    Influenza is caused by the influenza virus.
  • Which is a biological contaminant?
    Bacteria are an example of a biological contaminant.
  • Which three elements are required to transmit infection in a healthcare setting?
    The three elements are a source of infection, a mode of transmission, and a susceptible host.
  • Which food is at a temperature that allows bacteria to grow well?
    Food kept in the temperature danger zone (between 41°F and 135°F) allows bacteria to grow well.
  • What are the three most common bloodborne pathogens (BBPs)?
    The three most common BBPs are HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV), and hepatitis C virus (HCV).
  • What is the sequencing of elements that allows infection to occur called?
    The sequencing of elements that allows infection to occur is called the chain of infection.
  • What must you do to keep bacteria from growing on temperature control for safety food (TCS)?
    Keep TCS food out of the temperature danger zone by proper refrigeration or heating.
  • Where do chemosynthetic bacteria get their energy?
    Chemosynthetic bacteria get their energy from chemical reactions involving inorganic molecules.
  • How do fungi obtain nutrients?
    Fungi obtain nutrients by absorbing them after externally digesting food with enzymes.
  • Which of the following items cannot be disinfected?
    Some porous items, such as sponges, cannot be effectively disinfected.
  • What is the easiest way to recognize foods contaminated with spoilage bacteria?
    Spoilage bacteria often cause changes in odor, color, or texture of food.
  • Which of the following best explains why there is no growth on plate II?
    No growth on plate II may be due to lack of inoculation or effective sterilization.
  • What test result indicates that the unknown can utilize citrate as its sole carbon source?
    A color change in the citrate test medium indicates utilization of citrate as the sole carbon source.
  • Why is hand washing important in microbiology?
    Hand washing removes microbes and reduces the risk of infection and contamination.
  • Where would a thermophilic microorganism be found?
    Thermophilic microorganisms are found in hot environments, such as hot springs.
  • What is the maximum time food can remain in the temperature danger zone?
    Food can remain in the temperature danger zone for a maximum of 4 hours.
  • Why was one sterile broth inoculated with E. coli and the other was not?
    One broth was inoculated as an experimental sample, and the other served as a control.
  • Which of the following would be appropriately sterilized using UV radiation?
    UV radiation is suitable for sterilizing surfaces and air, but not liquids or opaque materials.
  • How do scientists ensure that autoclaved materials were actually sterilized?
    Scientists use biological indicators or chemical indicators to confirm sterilization.
  • Which of the following is not contained in the buffy coat?
    Red blood cells are not contained in the buffy coat.
  • Which of the following options is a signature symptom of necrotizing fasciitis?
    Rapid tissue death and severe pain are signature symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis.
  • Which of the following is caused by a virus and lasts 5–10 days?
    The common cold is caused by a virus and typically lasts 5–10 days.
  • Which factor does not make the human body a favorable environment for many different microbes?
    Lack of nutrients does not make the human body favorable for microbes.
  • What organ is shown in the photomicrograph?
    The organ shown in the photomicrograph should be identified based on its cellular structure.
  • Which client is at the greatest risk for developing an intracellular pathogen infection?
    Immunocompromised clients are at greatest risk for intracellular pathogen infections.
  • What quality is not assessed in a physical analysis of urine?
    Microbial content is not typically assessed in a physical analysis of urine.
  • Biological contamination could be caused by which of the following situations?
    Biological contamination can be caused by improper handwashing or contact with contaminated surfaces.
  • Which of the following defines the process of sterilization?
    Sterilization is the process of killing or removing all microorganisms from a material.
  • Which of the following is not a growing area of microbial study?
    Astrology is not a growing area of microbial study.
  • Which of the following is not an organism you will observe in the protostome lab?
    Viruses are not observed in the protostome lab.