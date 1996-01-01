Introduction to Microbiology quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a paramecium? A paramecium is a single-celled eukaryotic microorganism classified as a protozoan, commonly studied in microbiology.

Which of the following is true of autoclaving? Autoclaving uses high-pressure steam to sterilize materials, effectively killing microbes and infectious agents.

What do fungi give off after they digest the food that they absorb? Fungi release metabolic byproducts such as carbon dioxide and other waste products after digesting absorbed food.

Fungi produce several antibiotics. What is the name of the first antibiotic discovered? The first antibiotic discovered was penicillin.

What solidifying agent is used to prepare solid bacterial media? Agar is the solidifying agent commonly used to prepare solid bacterial media.

Who identified animalcules? Antony van Leeuwenhoek identified animalcules, which are microscopic organisms.