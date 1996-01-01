Introduction to Microbiology quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is a paramecium?
A paramecium is a single-celled eukaryotic microorganism classified as a protozoan, commonly studied in microbiology.Which of the following is true of autoclaving?
Autoclaving uses high-pressure steam to sterilize materials, effectively killing microbes and infectious agents.What do fungi give off after they digest the food that they absorb?
Fungi release metabolic byproducts such as carbon dioxide and other waste products after digesting absorbed food.Fungi produce several antibiotics. What is the name of the first antibiotic discovered?
The first antibiotic discovered was penicillin.What solidifying agent is used to prepare solid bacterial media?
Agar is the solidifying agent commonly used to prepare solid bacterial media.Who identified animalcules?
Antony van Leeuwenhoek identified animalcules, which are microscopic organisms.Where would you most likely find nitrogen-fixing bacteria?
Nitrogen-fixing bacteria are commonly found in soil and in root nodules of certain plants.Which of the following organisms is critical to the life cycle of schistosomes?
Freshwater snails are critical to the life cycle of schistosomes.What is an example of a liquid medium?
Nutrient broth is an example of a liquid medium used to grow bacteria.Which of the following is a controllable risk factor of infectious diseases?
Proper handwashing is a controllable risk factor for infectious diseases.Which pathogen causes influenza?
Influenza is caused by the influenza virus.Which is a biological contaminant?
Bacteria are an example of a biological contaminant.Which three elements are required to transmit infection in a healthcare setting?
The three elements are a source of infection, a mode of transmission, and a susceptible host.Which food is at a temperature that allows bacteria to grow well?
Food kept in the temperature danger zone (between 41°F and 135°F) allows bacteria to grow well.What are the three most common bloodborne pathogens (BBPs)?
The three most common BBPs are HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV), and hepatitis C virus (HCV).What is the sequencing of elements that allows infection to occur called?
The sequencing of elements that allows infection to occur is called the chain of infection.What must you do to keep bacteria from growing on temperature control for safety food (TCS)?
Keep TCS food out of the temperature danger zone by proper refrigeration or heating.Where do chemosynthetic bacteria get their energy?
Chemosynthetic bacteria get their energy from chemical reactions involving inorganic molecules.How do fungi obtain nutrients?
Fungi obtain nutrients by absorbing them after externally digesting food with enzymes.Which of the following items cannot be disinfected?
Some porous items, such as sponges, cannot be effectively disinfected.What is the easiest way to recognize foods contaminated with spoilage bacteria?
Spoilage bacteria often cause changes in odor, color, or texture of food.Which of the following best explains why there is no growth on plate II?
No growth on plate II may be due to lack of inoculation or effective sterilization.What test result indicates that the unknown can utilize citrate as its sole carbon source?
A color change in the citrate test medium indicates utilization of citrate as the sole carbon source.Why is hand washing important in microbiology?
Hand washing removes microbes and reduces the risk of infection and contamination.Where would a thermophilic microorganism be found?
Thermophilic microorganisms are found in hot environments, such as hot springs.What is the maximum time food can remain in the temperature danger zone?
Food can remain in the temperature danger zone for a maximum of 4 hours.Why was one sterile broth inoculated with E. coli and the other was not?
One broth was inoculated as an experimental sample, and the other served as a control.Which of the following would be appropriately sterilized using UV radiation?
UV radiation is suitable for sterilizing surfaces and air, but not liquids or opaque materials.How do scientists ensure that autoclaved materials were actually sterilized?
Scientists use biological indicators or chemical indicators to confirm sterilization.Which of the following is not contained in the buffy coat?
Red blood cells are not contained in the buffy coat.Which of the following options is a signature symptom of necrotizing fasciitis?
Rapid tissue death and severe pain are signature symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis.Which of the following is caused by a virus and lasts 5–10 days?
The common cold is caused by a virus and typically lasts 5–10 days.Which factor does not make the human body a favorable environment for many different microbes?
Lack of nutrients does not make the human body favorable for microbes.What organ is shown in the photomicrograph?
The organ shown in the photomicrograph should be identified based on its cellular structure.Which client is at the greatest risk for developing an intracellular pathogen infection?
Immunocompromised clients are at greatest risk for intracellular pathogen infections.What quality is not assessed in a physical analysis of urine?
Microbial content is not typically assessed in a physical analysis of urine.Biological contamination could be caused by which of the following situations?
Biological contamination can be caused by improper handwashing or contact with contaminated surfaces.Which of the following defines the process of sterilization?
Sterilization is the process of killing or removing all microorganisms from a material.Which of the following is not a growing area of microbial study?
Astrology is not a growing area of microbial study.Which of the following is not an organism you will observe in the protostome lab?
Viruses are not observed in the protostome lab.