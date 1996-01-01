Introduction to Microbiology quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #2
Which of the following statements regarding HIV is correct?
HIV is a bloodborne pathogen that attacks the immune system.Monocyte count increases the most during which of the following?
Monocyte count increases most during chronic infections.Which of the following statements is true regarding the chain of infection?
Breaking any link in the chain of infection can prevent disease transmission.What effect will the penicillin have on Shelly’s cells?
Penicillin targets bacterial cells, not human cells, so Shelly's cells are unaffected.Which of the following results in isolated colonies within the agar and on top of the agar?
The streak plate method results in isolated colonies within and on top of the agar.Which of the following is not a phenotypic method of identification?
DNA sequencing is not a phenotypic method; it is a genotypic method.Which of the following foods is least likely to support bacteria growth?
Dry foods, such as crackers, are least likely to support bacterial growth.Which of the following does not describe interactions of mixed microbial communities?
Isolation does not describe interactions of mixed microbial communities.Why is it important to avoid contamination when subculturing to a slant?
Avoiding contamination ensures that only the desired microbe is transferred and studied.What biosafety levels do most introductory microbiology students work with?
Most introductory microbiology students work with biosafety level 1 (BSL-1) organisms.Which of the following is a high-level disinfectant that would inactivate biological spores?
Glutaraldehyde is a high-level disinfectant that can inactivate spores.Which test tube(s) acts as a negative control?
A test tube without the experimental variable acts as a negative control.Which organisms can be destroyed by cationic detergents?
Cationic detergents can destroy bacteria and some viruses.How are broths best categorized?
Broths are categorized as liquid media for growing microbes.Which is not a method of transmission for medically important protozoa?
Airborne transmission is not common for medically important protozoa.Food handlers can’t work in their operation if they have an illness caused by which pathogen?
Food handlers cannot work if they have illnesses caused by norovirus, hepatitis A, or Salmonella.Which is more fit – antibiotic-resistant bacteria or antibiotic-sensitive bacteria?
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are more fit in environments with antibiotics.Which of the graphs best depicts the evolution of antibiotic resistance?
A graph showing an increase in resistant bacteria over time depicts the evolution of antibiotic resistance.Why do containers of liquid placed in an autoclave need to remain at least slightly open?
Containers must remain slightly open to prevent pressure buildup and allow steam penetration.Which of the following is true of oral rehydration therapy (ORT)?
ORT is effective for treating dehydration caused by diarrheal diseases.What would happen if a pathogen lost the ability to make adhesins?
The pathogen would have reduced ability to attach to host cells and cause infection.Which of the following statements about Wolbachia is true?
Wolbachia is a genus of bacteria that infects many arthropods and can affect host reproduction.How did the earliest single-celled microorganisms produce energy to drive metabolic processes?
Earliest single-celled microorganisms produced energy through anaerobic metabolic processes.Which anti-microbial substances promote cytolysis?
Complement proteins promote cytolysis of microbes.Which of the following are likely to be microbe-associated molecular patterns (MAMPs)?
Lipopolysaccharides and peptidoglycan are examples of MAMPs.Which activity helps to prevent food contamination?
Proper handwashing helps prevent food contamination.Which term describes a microbe that grows in a habitat with a high solute concentration?
A halophile grows in habitats with high solute concentration.Which name is given to microbes that grow in environments where the pH is lower than 7?
Acidophiles grow in environments with pH lower than 7.Why is it necessary to dilute a sample in order to determine bacterial numbers?
Dilution allows for counting individual colonies and accurate estimation of bacterial numbers.Which of the following would not be a likely member of the normal microbiota of the skin surface?
Escherichia coli is not a likely member of the skin microbiota.What is the purpose of the sterile spreader?
A sterile spreader is used to evenly distribute microbes on the surface of agar plates.Which plate(s) show isolated colonies across most of the plate surface?
Plates with successful streaking techniques show isolated colonies across the surface.Which of the following is not true of the microbiome?
The microbiome is not composed solely of pathogenic organisms.Which terms apply to MacConkey agar?
MacConkey agar is both selective and differential.Which of the following is not considered a reservoir for pathogens?
Sterile surfaces are not considered reservoirs for pathogens.What type of spores are used in the laboratory to identify fungi?
Fungal spores, such as conidia, are used to identify fungi in the laboratory.Why would you expect to see normal microbiota be present on your hands following washing?
Normal microbiota are resident and not completely removed by washing.Which of the following is true of a pure culture?
A pure culture contains only one species of microorganism.Which of the following statements about hantaviruses is true?
Hantaviruses are transmitted to humans primarily through contact with rodent excreta.The presence of leukocytes in urine indicated which of the following?
Leukocytes in urine indicate a possible urinary tract infection.