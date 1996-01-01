Introduction to Microbiology quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements regarding HIV is correct? HIV is a bloodborne pathogen that attacks the immune system.

Monocyte count increases the most during which of the following? Monocyte count increases most during chronic infections.

Which of the following statements is true regarding the chain of infection? Breaking any link in the chain of infection can prevent disease transmission.

What effect will the penicillin have on Shelly’s cells? Penicillin targets bacterial cells, not human cells, so Shelly's cells are unaffected.

Which of the following results in isolated colonies within the agar and on top of the agar? The streak plate method results in isolated colonies within and on top of the agar.

Which of the following is not a phenotypic method of identification? DNA sequencing is not a phenotypic method; it is a genotypic method.