Introduction to Microbiology quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #3
What organisms break down chemical wastes in a treatment plant?
Microorganisms such as bacteria break down chemical wastes in treatment plants.How does a pathogen enter a new reservoir?
A pathogen enters a new reservoir through a portal of entry.Who discovered penicillin?
Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin.Which disease can be treated with an antibiotic? Malaria, strep throat, chicken pox, athlete’s foot
Strep throat can be treated with an antibiotic.What is the most common cause of peritonitis?
Bacterial infection is the most common cause of peritonitis.Which of the following infections are considered HAIs?
Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) include surgical site infections and catheter-associated infections.At what minimum temperature should hot TCS food be held?
Hot TCS food should be held at a minimum of 135°F (57°C).Which of the following types of infections is typically treated with antibiotics?
Bacterial infections are typically treated with antibiotics.What is the most important way to prevent a foodborne illness from bacteria?
Proper handwashing is the most important way to prevent foodborne illness.Which is not a way pathogens are spread through direct contact?
Airborne transmission is not a direct contact method.At what temperatures do most foodborne pathogens grow most quickly?
Most foodborne pathogens grow quickly between 41°F and 135°F (5°C and 57°C).What is an extremophile?
An extremophile is a microorganism that thrives in extreme environmental conditions.To what internal temperature should raw chicken be cooked?
Raw chicken should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C).Lyme disease can be spread through which mode of transmission?
Lyme disease is spread through the bite of infected ticks.Jaundice is a symptom of which foodborne illness?
Jaundice is a symptom of hepatitis A.Which of these is true of the materials making up the buffy coat in centrifuged blood?
The buffy coat contains white blood cells and platelets.What was the significance of the invention of the microscope in 1666?
The invention of the microscope allowed scientists to visualize and study microorganisms.Which of the following best describes the pattern of microbial death?
Microbial death occurs at a constant rate when exposed to lethal agents.Which type of pest may make mud tubes—tunnels that run along the walls—or shed tiny wings?
Termites may make mud tubes and shed tiny wings.Approximately how many prokaryotic cells live in 5 ml of fertile soil?
There are billions of prokaryotic cells in 5 ml of fertile soil.Which of the following uses CO2 for carbon and H2 for energy?
Chemoautotrophic bacteria use CO2 for carbon and H2 for energy.In which type of environment do microorganisms grow best?
Microorganisms grow best in warm, moist, and nutrient-rich environments.Which of the following are false concerning microbes?
Microbes are not all harmful; many are beneficial.Which vitamin is synthesized by microbes in the intestine and helps to maintain bone health?
Vitamin K is synthesized by intestinal microbes and helps maintain bone health.Of the six conditions for pathogen growth, which is most important?
Temperature is one of the most important conditions for pathogen growth.Which of the following is not a necessary component in the chain of infection?
A vaccine is not a necessary component in the chain of infection.Which of the following is not required at a handwashing station?
A microwave is not required at a handwashing station.Which of the following environments would likely be free of microbial life?
Sterilized environments, such as inside an autoclave, are free of microbial life.Which general category of drugs is the most selectively toxic?
Antibiotics are the most selectively toxic drugs, targeting bacteria specifically.When washing hands properly, what is the recommended duration?
Hands should be washed for at least 20 seconds.Which best describes the point at which heartworm larvae would be classified as microfilariae?
Heartworm larvae are classified as microfilariae when they circulate in the host's blood.Which action can help prevent time-temperature abuse?
Monitoring and recording food temperatures can help prevent time-temperature abuse.What are the advantages of using a colony counter when conducting a standard plate count?
A colony counter increases accuracy and efficiency in counting bacterial colonies.Which of the following actions can spread a foodborne illness?
Handling food with unwashed hands can spread foodborne illness.Which type of animal-like protist can be found inside termites?
Flagellated protozoa can be found inside termites.Which pathogen and virulence factor are mismatched?
A mismatch example: Streptococcus pyogenes and cholera toxin.Which specimen needs to be transported on ice?
Specimens for viral testing often need to be transported on ice.Which of the following is the most common portal of entry for human pathogens?
The respiratory tract is the most common portal of entry.Which type of metabolic diversity contains most pathogens?
Chemoheterotrophs include most pathogens.How can you make sure the right amount of blood sample goes into the microhematocrit tubes?
Use calibrated pipettes to ensure the correct volume of blood is added.