Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What organisms break down chemical wastes in a treatment plant?
    Microorganisms such as bacteria break down chemical wastes in treatment plants.
  • How does a pathogen enter a new reservoir?
    A pathogen enters a new reservoir through a portal of entry.
  • Who discovered penicillin?
    Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin.
  • Which disease can be treated with an antibiotic? Malaria, strep throat, chicken pox, athlete’s foot
    Strep throat can be treated with an antibiotic.
  • What is the most common cause of peritonitis?
    Bacterial infection is the most common cause of peritonitis.
  • Which of the following infections are considered HAIs?
    Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) include surgical site infections and catheter-associated infections.
  • At what minimum temperature should hot TCS food be held?
    Hot TCS food should be held at a minimum of 135°F (57°C).
  • Which of the following types of infections is typically treated with antibiotics?
    Bacterial infections are typically treated with antibiotics.
  • What is the most important way to prevent a foodborne illness from bacteria?
    Proper handwashing is the most important way to prevent foodborne illness.
  • Which is not a way pathogens are spread through direct contact?
    Airborne transmission is not a direct contact method.
  • At what temperatures do most foodborne pathogens grow most quickly?
    Most foodborne pathogens grow quickly between 41°F and 135°F (5°C and 57°C).
  • What is an extremophile?
    An extremophile is a microorganism that thrives in extreme environmental conditions.
  • To what internal temperature should raw chicken be cooked?
    Raw chicken should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C).
  • Lyme disease can be spread through which mode of transmission?
    Lyme disease is spread through the bite of infected ticks.
  • Jaundice is a symptom of which foodborne illness?
    Jaundice is a symptom of hepatitis A.
  • Which of these is true of the materials making up the buffy coat in centrifuged blood?
    The buffy coat contains white blood cells and platelets.
  • What was the significance of the invention of the microscope in 1666?
    The invention of the microscope allowed scientists to visualize and study microorganisms.
  • Which of the following best describes the pattern of microbial death?
    Microbial death occurs at a constant rate when exposed to lethal agents.
  • Which type of pest may make mud tubes—tunnels that run along the walls—or shed tiny wings?
    Termites may make mud tubes and shed tiny wings.
  • Approximately how many prokaryotic cells live in 5 ml of fertile soil?
    There are billions of prokaryotic cells in 5 ml of fertile soil.
  • Which of the following uses CO2 for carbon and H2 for energy?
    Chemoautotrophic bacteria use CO2 for carbon and H2 for energy.
  • In which type of environment do microorganisms grow best?
    Microorganisms grow best in warm, moist, and nutrient-rich environments.
  • Which of the following are false concerning microbes?
    Microbes are not all harmful; many are beneficial.
  • Which vitamin is synthesized by microbes in the intestine and helps to maintain bone health?
    Vitamin K is synthesized by intestinal microbes and helps maintain bone health.
  • Of the six conditions for pathogen growth, which is most important?
    Temperature is one of the most important conditions for pathogen growth.
  • Which of the following is not a necessary component in the chain of infection?
    A vaccine is not a necessary component in the chain of infection.
  • Which of the following is not required at a handwashing station?
    A microwave is not required at a handwashing station.
  • Which of the following environments would likely be free of microbial life?
    Sterilized environments, such as inside an autoclave, are free of microbial life.
  • Which general category of drugs is the most selectively toxic?
    Antibiotics are the most selectively toxic drugs, targeting bacteria specifically.
  • When washing hands properly, what is the recommended duration?
    Hands should be washed for at least 20 seconds.
  • Which best describes the point at which heartworm larvae would be classified as microfilariae?
    Heartworm larvae are classified as microfilariae when they circulate in the host's blood.
  • Which action can help prevent time-temperature abuse?
    Monitoring and recording food temperatures can help prevent time-temperature abuse.
  • What are the advantages of using a colony counter when conducting a standard plate count?
    A colony counter increases accuracy and efficiency in counting bacterial colonies.
  • Which of the following actions can spread a foodborne illness?
    Handling food with unwashed hands can spread foodborne illness.
  • Which type of animal-like protist can be found inside termites?
    Flagellated protozoa can be found inside termites.
  • Which pathogen and virulence factor are mismatched?
    A mismatch example: Streptococcus pyogenes and cholera toxin.
  • Which specimen needs to be transported on ice?
    Specimens for viral testing often need to be transported on ice.
  • Which of the following is the most common portal of entry for human pathogens?
    The respiratory tract is the most common portal of entry.
  • Which type of metabolic diversity contains most pathogens?
    Chemoheterotrophs include most pathogens.
  • How can you make sure the right amount of blood sample goes into the microhematocrit tubes?
    Use calibrated pipettes to ensure the correct volume of blood is added.