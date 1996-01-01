Introduction to Microbiology quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What organisms break down chemical wastes in a treatment plant? Microorganisms such as bacteria break down chemical wastes in treatment plants.

How does a pathogen enter a new reservoir? A pathogen enters a new reservoir through a portal of entry.

Who discovered penicillin? Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin.

Which disease can be treated with an antibiotic? Malaria, strep throat, chicken pox, athlete’s foot Strep throat can be treated with an antibiotic.

What is the most common cause of peritonitis? Bacterial infection is the most common cause of peritonitis.

Which of the following infections are considered HAIs? Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) include surgical site infections and catheter-associated infections.