Introduction to Microbiology quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the most common bloodborne pathogen biohazard in the laboratory? Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is a common bloodborne pathogen biohazard.

Which of the following would be appropriate for use on animate surfaces? Antiseptics are appropriate for use on animate surfaces.

Which bird eggs are the most common choices for viral propagation? Chicken eggs are commonly used for viral propagation.

Which of these is not an acceptable way to cool food? Leaving food at room temperature is not an acceptable way to cool food.

In what/which domain(s) of life is/are microorganisms represented? Microorganisms are represented in all three domains: Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.

Which of the following microorganisms actually grows inside the macrophage? Mycobacterium tuberculosis can grow inside macrophages.