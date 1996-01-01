Introduction to Microbiology quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #4
What is the most common bloodborne pathogen biohazard in the laboratory?
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is a common bloodborne pathogen biohazard.Which of the following would be appropriate for use on animate surfaces?
Antiseptics are appropriate for use on animate surfaces.Which bird eggs are the most common choices for viral propagation?
Chicken eggs are commonly used for viral propagation.Which of these is not an acceptable way to cool food?
Leaving food at room temperature is not an acceptable way to cool food.In what/which domain(s) of life is/are microorganisms represented?
Microorganisms are represented in all three domains: Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.Which of the following microorganisms actually grows inside the macrophage?
Mycobacterium tuberculosis can grow inside macrophages.What does microcurrent directly target?
Microcurrent is not directly related to microbiology; it is used in medical therapies.Which of the following factors that affect the growth of microbes can be controlled by incubators?
Temperature is controlled by incubators to affect microbial growth.One way to detect motility in the laboratory is to stab cells into what kind of medium?
Motility test medium is used to detect microbial motility.To which group would the organisms in this photo of a drop of water belong?
Organisms in a drop of water may belong to protozoa or bacteria.What beneficial effect do fungi have on blue cheese?
Fungi contribute to the flavor and texture of blue cheese.Which of the following are desirable qualities in a germicide?
Desirable qualities include broad-spectrum activity and low toxicity.Which most likely would cause diseases to be spread by polluted water?
Fecal contamination of water can spread diseases.What type of eggs must be used when serving raw or undercooked dishes to high risk populations?
Pasteurized eggs must be used for high-risk populations.Which of the following is the best example of a microbiome?
The collection of microbes living in the human gut is a microbiome.Which statement is correct concerning animal viruses?
Animal viruses can infect and replicate within animal cells.Which of the following situations might cause normal microbiota to become opportunistic pathogens?
Immunosuppression can cause normal microbiota to become opportunistic pathogens.What test is used to confirm a diagnosis of HIV?
The Western blot test is used to confirm HIV diagnosis.What is a microbe?
A microbe is an organism or infectious agent too small to be seen with the naked eye.How does an autoclave kill microorganisms?
An autoclave kills microorganisms using high-pressure steam and heat.Which highly communicable disease is considered a global health issue?
Tuberculosis is a highly communicable global health issue.Which of these best demonstrates mutualism between certain types of bacteria and humans?
Gut bacteria synthesizing vitamins for humans is an example of mutualism.What characteristic do the diseases leptospirosis and tuberculosis have in common?
Both are caused by bacteria and can be transmitted from animals to humans.A nurse practitioner suspects that a child has scarlet fever based on which assessment finding?
A red rash and fever are key findings for scarlet fever.How might the condition of a host affect how successful a pathogen is at causing disease?
A weakened immune system increases a host's susceptibility to infection.Which of the following is the most definitive means of assessing for liver disease?
Liver biopsy is the most definitive means of assessing liver disease.Which of the following are true regarding sexually transmitted infections (STIs)?
STIs can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or other microbes and are transmitted through sexual contact.Which of the following measurements is correctly matched with microorganisms of that size?
Bacteria are typically measured in micrometers (µm).Which is the most common contamination source for freshwater resources?
Sewage is the most common contamination source for freshwater.A fecal examination is used for which of the following?
A fecal examination is used to detect intestinal parasites and microbes.Which of the following is the most common type of urine sample?
A midstream clean-catch urine sample is most common.What soil properties are influenced by microorganism activity?
Microorganisms influence soil fertility, structure, and nutrient cycling.What is microbial antagonism?
Microbial antagonism is when normal microbiota inhibit the growth of pathogens.Which of the following is not a way diseases are spread?
Vaccination is not a way diseases are spread.The length of a viral multiplication cycle is usually measured in which of the following units?
The viral multiplication cycle is measured in hours.The use of an airborne infection isolation room (AIIR) falls under what hierarchal control level?
AIIR is an example of engineering controls.What can be used as an aid to count the number of colonies on a pour plate?
A colony counter can be used to count colonies on a pour plate.During malarial infection, what is observed in the blood?
Plasmodium parasites are observed in the blood during malarial infection.Why would Staphylococcus aureus intentionally bind IgG antibodies with protein A?
Protein A helps S. aureus evade the immune system by binding IgG antibodies.If a microbe lacks the basic cellular structure to reproduce, what is it classified as?
It is classified as a virus, which is non-living and cannot reproduce independently.