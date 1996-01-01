Introduction to Microbiology quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #5
Which of the following methods would be best for sterilizing a sample of a heat-sensitive solution?
Filtration is best for sterilizing heat-sensitive solutions.Which of the following techniques involve drawing a sample of blood for laboratory analysis?
Venipuncture is a technique for drawing blood for analysis.Pneumonia would be an example of a term found in which alphabetic index?
Pneumonia is found in the disease and conditions index.Which of the following organisms is an exception to the definition of a microbe?
Multicellular organisms visible to the naked eye are exceptions.Which of the following is true of tuberculosis (TB)?
TB is a bacterial infection primarily affecting the lungs.What is tuberculosis?
Tuberculosis is a disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.Which is incorrect about shigellosis?
Shigellosis is not caused by a virus; it is caused by bacteria.Which part of the urinary tract has the most abundant and diverse microbiome?
The distal urethra has the most abundant and diverse microbiome.Which of the following conditions is most likely to be a polymicrobial infection?
Wound infections are often polymicrobial.Which of the following antimicrobial agents is recommended for use against fungal infections?
Antifungal agents, such as azoles, are recommended for fungal infections.What is the correct way to open an agar plate to either remove a sample or to inoculate?
Open the agar plate just enough to access the surface, keeping it close to prevent contamination.The measles virus contacts and infects skin cells by which method?
Measles virus infects skin cells via respiratory droplets and subsequent viremia.Which of the following are examples of localized infections?
Boils and abscesses are examples of localized infections.Which of the following is an appropriate guideline for collecting specimens?
Use sterile containers and avoid contamination when collecting specimens.Which of the following are characteristic of foraminifera?
Foraminifera have shells and are single-celled eukaryotes.Which of the following areas of the skin have dense microbial populations?
Moist areas, such as the armpits and groin, have dense microbial populations.Which of the following processes is also known as ammonification?
The conversion of organic nitrogen to ammonia is ammonification.What reservoir conditions are needed for a pathogen to survive?
Pathogens need suitable temperature, moisture, and nutrients to survive in a reservoir.Which of the following is least likely to occur if gonorrhea is left untreated?
Spontaneous resolution is least likely if gonorrhea is untreated.Which of the following statements concerning health risks from working with mice is false?
Mice do not transmit all human diseases; this statement is false.Who was the most likely source of infection for this child?
The most likely source is someone with direct contact with the child and the pathogen.Which of the following foods is not a common source of food-borne pathogens?
Unopened canned foods are not common sources of food-borne pathogens.Which of the following accurately describes the reservoir 'link' in the chain of infection?
The reservoir is the natural habitat where a pathogen lives and multiplies.Can you observe microorganisms on your hand?
Microorganisms on your hand cannot be seen without a microscope.Which term describes a discrete mound of cells growing on a solid nutrient surface?
A colony describes a discrete mound of cells on solid media.What is the name for media used to grow a wide variety of organisms?
General-purpose media are used to grow a wide variety of organisms.Which of the following is not a mechanism used by pathogens for avoiding or surviving phagocytosis?
Producing toxins is not a direct mechanism for avoiding phagocytosis.Which of the following are necessary for a successful streak plate? Check all that apply.
Aseptic technique and proper streaking are necessary for a successful streak plate.Which of the following is not standard practice for a patient with chickenpox?
Administering antibiotics is not standard practice for chickenpox.Poor handwashing by farmers may result in which of the following forms of disease transmission?
Poor handwashing can result in fecal-oral transmission of disease.Which term refers to a special type of antibody that neutralizes bacterial exotoxins?
Antitoxin refers to antibodies that neutralize bacterial exotoxins.What is the most important reason for you to wash and sanitize a cutting board?
Washing and sanitizing prevents cross-contamination of food.Which of the following is true of poisonings?
Poisonings can result from exposure to toxic substances, including microbial toxins.What is the primary goal of infection control practices?
The primary goal is to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.Which of the following may benefit from the identification of specific microorganisms?
Diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases benefit from microorganism identification.Which of these sciences began with the invention of the microscope?
Microbiology began with the invention of the microscope.What protects the phagosome that contains Legionella bacteria?
Legionella can prevent phagosome-lysosome fusion, protecting itself inside the phagosome.Surfaces that touch food must be
Surfaces that touch food must be cleaned and sanitized.The common cold, hepatitis, and measles are examples of:
These are examples of viral diseases.Any abnormal condition or disease caused by a fungus is called what?
A mycosis is a disease caused by a fungus.