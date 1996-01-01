Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #5 Flashcards

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #5
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which of the following methods would be best for sterilizing a sample of a heat-sensitive solution?
    Filtration is best for sterilizing heat-sensitive solutions.
  • Which of the following techniques involve drawing a sample of blood for laboratory analysis?
    Venipuncture is a technique for drawing blood for analysis.
  • Pneumonia would be an example of a term found in which alphabetic index?
    Pneumonia is found in the disease and conditions index.
  • Which of the following organisms is an exception to the definition of a microbe?
    Multicellular organisms visible to the naked eye are exceptions.
  • Which of the following is true of tuberculosis (TB)?
    TB is a bacterial infection primarily affecting the lungs.
  • What is tuberculosis?
    Tuberculosis is a disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
  • Which is incorrect about shigellosis?
    Shigellosis is not caused by a virus; it is caused by bacteria.
  • Which part of the urinary tract has the most abundant and diverse microbiome?
    The distal urethra has the most abundant and diverse microbiome.
  • Which of the following conditions is most likely to be a polymicrobial infection?
    Wound infections are often polymicrobial.
  • Which of the following antimicrobial agents is recommended for use against fungal infections?
    Antifungal agents, such as azoles, are recommended for fungal infections.
  • What is the correct way to open an agar plate to either remove a sample or to inoculate?
    Open the agar plate just enough to access the surface, keeping it close to prevent contamination.
  • The measles virus contacts and infects skin cells by which method?
    Measles virus infects skin cells via respiratory droplets and subsequent viremia.
  • Which of the following are examples of localized infections?
    Boils and abscesses are examples of localized infections.
  • Which of the following is an appropriate guideline for collecting specimens?
    Use sterile containers and avoid contamination when collecting specimens.
  • Which of the following are characteristic of foraminifera?
    Foraminifera have shells and are single-celled eukaryotes.
  • Which of the following areas of the skin have dense microbial populations?
    Moist areas, such as the armpits and groin, have dense microbial populations.
  • Which of the following processes is also known as ammonification?
    The conversion of organic nitrogen to ammonia is ammonification.
  • What reservoir conditions are needed for a pathogen to survive?
    Pathogens need suitable temperature, moisture, and nutrients to survive in a reservoir.
  • Which of the following is least likely to occur if gonorrhea is left untreated?
    Spontaneous resolution is least likely if gonorrhea is untreated.
  • Which of the following statements concerning health risks from working with mice is false?
    Mice do not transmit all human diseases; this statement is false.
  • Who was the most likely source of infection for this child?
    The most likely source is someone with direct contact with the child and the pathogen.
  • Which of the following foods is not a common source of food-borne pathogens?
    Unopened canned foods are not common sources of food-borne pathogens.
  • Which of the following accurately describes the reservoir 'link' in the chain of infection?
    The reservoir is the natural habitat where a pathogen lives and multiplies.
  • Can you observe microorganisms on your hand?
    Microorganisms on your hand cannot be seen without a microscope.
  • Which term describes a discrete mound of cells growing on a solid nutrient surface?
    A colony describes a discrete mound of cells on solid media.
  • What is the name for media used to grow a wide variety of organisms?
    General-purpose media are used to grow a wide variety of organisms.
  • Which of the following is not a mechanism used by pathogens for avoiding or surviving phagocytosis?
    Producing toxins is not a direct mechanism for avoiding phagocytosis.
  • Which of the following are necessary for a successful streak plate? Check all that apply.
    Aseptic technique and proper streaking are necessary for a successful streak plate.
  • Which of the following is not standard practice for a patient with chickenpox?
    Administering antibiotics is not standard practice for chickenpox.
  • Poor handwashing by farmers may result in which of the following forms of disease transmission?
    Poor handwashing can result in fecal-oral transmission of disease.
  • Which term refers to a special type of antibody that neutralizes bacterial exotoxins?
    Antitoxin refers to antibodies that neutralize bacterial exotoxins.
  • What is the most important reason for you to wash and sanitize a cutting board?
    Washing and sanitizing prevents cross-contamination of food.
  • Which of the following is true of poisonings?
    Poisonings can result from exposure to toxic substances, including microbial toxins.
  • What is the primary goal of infection control practices?
    The primary goal is to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
  • Which of the following may benefit from the identification of specific microorganisms?
    Diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases benefit from microorganism identification.
  • Which of these sciences began with the invention of the microscope?
    Microbiology began with the invention of the microscope.
  • What protects the phagosome that contains Legionella bacteria?
    Legionella can prevent phagosome-lysosome fusion, protecting itself inside the phagosome.
  • Surfaces that touch food must be
    Surfaces that touch food must be cleaned and sanitized.
  • The common cold, hepatitis, and measles are examples of:
    These are examples of viral diseases.
  • Any abnormal condition or disease caused by a fungus is called what?
    A mycosis is a disease caused by a fungus.