Introduction to Microbiology quiz #5 Flashcards

Which of the following methods would be best for sterilizing a sample of a heat-sensitive solution? Filtration is best for sterilizing heat-sensitive solutions.

Which of the following techniques involve drawing a sample of blood for laboratory analysis? Venipuncture is a technique for drawing blood for analysis.

Pneumonia would be an example of a term found in which alphabetic index? Pneumonia is found in the disease and conditions index.

Which of the following organisms is an exception to the definition of a microbe? Multicellular organisms visible to the naked eye are exceptions.

Which of the following is true of tuberculosis (TB)? TB is a bacterial infection primarily affecting the lungs.

What is tuberculosis? Tuberculosis is a disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis.