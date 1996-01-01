Introduction to Microbiology quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

A barophile would grow best in what conditions? A barophile grows best under high pressure conditions.

Any abnormal condition or disease caused by a fungus. A mycosis is an abnormal condition or disease caused by a fungus.

MacConkey agar is both selective and differential. True. MacConkey agar is both selective and differential.

Who developed the culture plate method to identify pathogens? Robert Koch developed the culture plate method.

The most frequently used portal of entry for pathogens is the The respiratory tract is the most frequently used portal of entry.

Of the following, which antibiotic is an inhibitor of protein synthesis? Streptomycin is an inhibitor of protein synthesis.