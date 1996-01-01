Introduction to Microbiology quiz #6 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
A barophile would grow best in what conditions?
A barophile grows best under high pressure conditions.Any abnormal condition or disease caused by a fungus.
A mycosis is an abnormal condition or disease caused by a fungus.MacConkey agar is both selective and differential.
True. MacConkey agar is both selective and differential.Who developed the culture plate method to identify pathogens?
Robert Koch developed the culture plate method.The most frequently used portal of entry for pathogens is the
The respiratory tract is the most frequently used portal of entry.Of the following, which antibiotic is an inhibitor of protein synthesis?
Streptomycin is an inhibitor of protein synthesis.Malaria is spread by __________.
Malaria is spread by mosquitoes.Indirect transmission of a disease ______.
Indirect transmission occurs via contaminated objects or vectors.Nitrifying bacteria participate in the nitrogen cycle mainly by
Nitrifying bacteria convert ammonia to nitrites and nitrates.Which of the following can be caused by a bacterial or viral infection?
Pneumonia can be caused by either bacteria or viruses.Define microbiology terms.
Microbiology terms include microbe, microorganism, pathogen, and colony.The presence of pus is a sign of ______.
The presence of pus is a sign of infection.What are transient microbiota?
Transient microbiota are microbes that temporarily reside on the body.What is a lobate colony?
A lobate colony has irregular, lobed edges.Order the following steps a microorganism takes in the process of establishing disease.
Entry, adhesion, invasion, multiplication, and damage to host.The agent that causes an infection and disease is most commonly referred to as the ______ agent.
It is referred to as the etiologic agent.Most pathogens that gain access through the skin
Most pathogens enter through breaks or cuts in the skin.Which scientist developed the idea that microorganisms can cause diseases?
Louis Pasteur developed the idea that microorganisms can cause diseases.Protozoan and helminthic diseases are difficult to treat because
They are eukaryotic and share similarities with human cells.Cytopathic effects are changes in host cells due to
Cytopathic effects are due to viral infection.The biosafety level (BSL) for most introductory microbiology laboratories is
BSL-1 is used for most introductory microbiology labs.The function(s) of neutrophils is to ______.
Neutrophils function to phagocytize and destroy microbes.What is Maneval's stain used for?
Maneval's stain is used to visualize bacterial capsules.Who is credited with first observing microorganisms?
Antony van Leeuwenhoek is credited with first observing microorganisms.Who identified microorganisms as the cause of infection in people?
Robert Koch identified microorganisms as the cause of infection.What in our bodies consists of beneficial bacteria and helps us resist pathogens?
The normal microbiota consists of beneficial bacteria.Which type of acidic fermentation produces mixed acid products?
Mixed acid fermentation produces mixed acid products.Most sterilization is performed using a agent, such as heat.
Most sterilization is performed using a physical agent, such as heat.Disinfecting agents naturally produced by microorganisms are called what?
They are called antibiotics.To retrieve a sample from a culture tube with an inoculating loop, the cap of the tube is
The cap is removed and held in the hand to prevent contamination.The most common way microorganisms are transmitted to foods is by
Microorganisms are most commonly transmitted to foods by hands.A culture that contains only one species of microorganism is called a(n) culture.
It is called a pure culture.What is microbiology chapter 1 about?
Chapter 1 introduces the study of microbes and their importance.Fungi release digestive enzymes into their _____.
Fungi release digestive enzymes into their environment.What is the casease test used for?
The casease test detects the ability of bacteria to hydrolyze casein.Are bacteria, viruses, and fungi examples of microbes?
Yes, bacteria, viruses, and fungi are all examples of microbes.What are microbiology flash cards used for?
Microbiology flash cards are used for studying key concepts and terms.Helminthic diseases are usually transmitted to humans by
Helminthic diseases are usually transmitted by ingestion of contaminated food or water.Which of the following is a fomite?
A doorknob is an example of a fomite.A cold transmitted by a facial tissue is an example of
It is an example of indirect contact transmission.