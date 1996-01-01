Introduction to Microbiology quiz #7 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #7
Which of the following accurately describes modes of transmission 'link' in the chain of infection?
Modes of transmission are the ways pathogens move from reservoir to host.Bacterial flora in the large intestine do not produce __________.
Bacterial flora do not produce insulin.Which of the following would be considered a fomite?
A contaminated towel is considered a fomite.Red tides are caused by ________.
Red tides are caused by dinoflagellates.True or false? The leukocytes of the innate immune system are B cells, macrophages, and neutrophils.
False. B cells are part of the adaptive immune system.What is the original cell density formula?
Original cell density = number of colonies / (dilution factor × volume plated).Microbes that live stably in and on the human body are called the
They are called the normal microbiota.The clear area where no bacteria are growing around the chemical disk is called a zone of
It is called a zone of inhibition.What is the purpose of the physician's office laboratory?
The purpose is to perform diagnostic tests for patient care.Which of the following is not a normal portal of exit for an infectious disease?
The stomach is not a normal portal of exit.Penicillin was discovered by _____.
Penicillin was discovered by Alexander Fleming.MacConkey agar plates represent ________ medium.
MacConkey agar plates represent selective and differential medium.The first true antibiotic was __________, which was discovered by __________.
The first true antibiotic was penicillin, discovered by Alexander Fleming.What is a positive casein hydrolysis test?
A clear zone around colonies indicates a positive casein hydrolysis test.The best descriptive term for the resident microbiota is _______.
The best term is commensal.A wet mount is suitable for observing which of the following?
A wet mount is suitable for observing live microorganisms.Who is credited with first observing microorganisms?
Antony van Leeuwenhoek is credited with first observing microorganisms.Which of the following is an example of medical asepsis?
Handwashing is an example of medical asepsis.The simplest technique for isolating bacteria is referred to as the
The streak plate method is the simplest technique.The Bowie-Dick test is performed for which sterilization method?
The Bowie-Dick test is performed for steam sterilization (autoclaving).Which of the following is a fomite?
A contaminated pen is a fomite.A feature that may be found in viruses but never in bacteria is
A viral capsid is found in viruses but not in bacteria.Protein synthesis-inhibiting drugs, such as streptomycin, affect the action of the cell's ______.
They affect the cell's ribosomes.Which of the following would be used to sterilize a mattress?
Ethylene oxide gas can be used to sterilize a mattress.If safranin was omitted from the endospore stain, what color would the endospores appear?
Endospores would appear green, as only malachite green would be present.The fluid that leaves the glomerulus and enters the glomerular capsule is called glomerular
It is called glomerular filtrate.The first step in collecting blood is to:
The first step is to identify and prepare the patient.The microbes commonly known as ________ are single-celled eukaryotes that are generally motile.
They are called protozoa.Pneumocystitis is a term that refers to a
Pneumocystitis refers to a fungal infection of the lungs.A microorganism that thrives under high hydrostatic pressure is called a(n)
It is called a barophile.Which of the following disinfectants acts by disrupting the plasma membrane?
Quaternary ammonium compounds disrupt the plasma membrane.Which thioglycolate tube shows the growth of an obligate anaerobe?
Growth only at the bottom of the tube indicates an obligate anaerobe.Microbial hyaluronidase, coagulase, and streptokinase are examples of
They are examples of virulence factors.Which of the following is not a major element of a microbial cell?
Gold is not a major element of a microbial cell.Containers that create the perfect environment for pathogens to grow and reproduce are:
They are called reservoirs.A disinfectant is used on your work surface:
A disinfectant is used to reduce or eliminate microbes on surfaces.What are the filamentous mats formed by most fungi called?
They are called mycelia.What do a carnivorous dinoflagellate, a parasitic apicomplexan, and a ciliate have in common?
They are all protists.Artificially stimulating antibodies to a disease is called _____.
It is called vaccination.After heating, an inoculating tool should be allowed to completely cool before picking up bacteria.
True. The tool should cool to avoid killing the bacteria.