Introduction to Microbiology quiz #7 Flashcards

Which of the following accurately describes modes of transmission 'link' in the chain of infection? Modes of transmission are the ways pathogens move from reservoir to host.

Bacterial flora in the large intestine do not produce __________. Bacterial flora do not produce insulin.

Which of the following would be considered a fomite? A contaminated towel is considered a fomite.

Red tides are caused by ________. Red tides are caused by dinoflagellates.

True or false? The leukocytes of the innate immune system are B cells, macrophages, and neutrophils. False. B cells are part of the adaptive immune system.

What is the original cell density formula? Original cell density = number of colonies / (dilution factor × volume plated).