Introduction to Microbiology quiz #7 Flashcards

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #7
  • Which of the following accurately describes modes of transmission 'link' in the chain of infection?
    Modes of transmission are the ways pathogens move from reservoir to host.
  • Bacterial flora in the large intestine do not produce __________.
    Bacterial flora do not produce insulin.
  • Which of the following would be considered a fomite?
    A contaminated towel is considered a fomite.
  • Red tides are caused by ________.
    Red tides are caused by dinoflagellates.
  • True or false? The leukocytes of the innate immune system are B cells, macrophages, and neutrophils.
    False. B cells are part of the adaptive immune system.
  • What is the original cell density formula?
    Original cell density = number of colonies / (dilution factor × volume plated).
  • Microbes that live stably in and on the human body are called the
    They are called the normal microbiota.
  • The clear area where no bacteria are growing around the chemical disk is called a zone of
    It is called a zone of inhibition.
  • What is the purpose of the physician's office laboratory?
    The purpose is to perform diagnostic tests for patient care.
  • Which of the following is not a normal portal of exit for an infectious disease?
    The stomach is not a normal portal of exit.
  • Penicillin was discovered by _____.
    Penicillin was discovered by Alexander Fleming.
  • MacConkey agar plates represent ________ medium.
    MacConkey agar plates represent selective and differential medium.
  • The first true antibiotic was __________, which was discovered by __________.
    The first true antibiotic was penicillin, discovered by Alexander Fleming.
  • What is a positive casein hydrolysis test?
    A clear zone around colonies indicates a positive casein hydrolysis test.
  • The best descriptive term for the resident microbiota is _______.
    The best term is commensal.
  • A wet mount is suitable for observing which of the following?
    A wet mount is suitable for observing live microorganisms.
  • Who is credited with first observing microorganisms?
    Antony van Leeuwenhoek is credited with first observing microorganisms.
  • Which of the following is an example of medical asepsis?
    Handwashing is an example of medical asepsis.
  • The simplest technique for isolating bacteria is referred to as the
    The streak plate method is the simplest technique.
  • The Bowie-Dick test is performed for which sterilization method?
    The Bowie-Dick test is performed for steam sterilization (autoclaving).
  • Which of the following is a fomite?
    A contaminated pen is a fomite.
  • A feature that may be found in viruses but never in bacteria is
    A viral capsid is found in viruses but not in bacteria.
  • Protein synthesis-inhibiting drugs, such as streptomycin, affect the action of the cell's ______.
    They affect the cell's ribosomes.
  • Which of the following would be used to sterilize a mattress?
    Ethylene oxide gas can be used to sterilize a mattress.
  • If safranin was omitted from the endospore stain, what color would the endospores appear?
    Endospores would appear green, as only malachite green would be present.
  • The fluid that leaves the glomerulus and enters the glomerular capsule is called glomerular
    It is called glomerular filtrate.
  • The first step in collecting blood is to:
    The first step is to identify and prepare the patient.
  • The microbes commonly known as ________ are single-celled eukaryotes that are generally motile.
    They are called protozoa.
  • Pneumocystitis is a term that refers to a
    Pneumocystitis refers to a fungal infection of the lungs.
  • A microorganism that thrives under high hydrostatic pressure is called a(n)
    It is called a barophile.
  • Which of the following disinfectants acts by disrupting the plasma membrane?
    Quaternary ammonium compounds disrupt the plasma membrane.
  • Which thioglycolate tube shows the growth of an obligate anaerobe?
    Growth only at the bottom of the tube indicates an obligate anaerobe.
  • Microbial hyaluronidase, coagulase, and streptokinase are examples of
    They are examples of virulence factors.
  • Which of the following is not a major element of a microbial cell?
    Gold is not a major element of a microbial cell.
  • Containers that create the perfect environment for pathogens to grow and reproduce are:
    They are called reservoirs.
  • A disinfectant is used on your work surface:
    A disinfectant is used to reduce or eliminate microbes on surfaces.
  • What are the filamentous mats formed by most fungi called?
    They are called mycelia.
  • What do a carnivorous dinoflagellate, a parasitic apicomplexan, and a ciliate have in common?
    They are all protists.
  • Artificially stimulating antibodies to a disease is called _____.
    It is called vaccination.
  • After heating, an inoculating tool should be allowed to completely cool before picking up bacteria.
    True. The tool should cool to avoid killing the bacteria.