Introduction to Microbiology quiz #8 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #8
Which of the following may be microorganisms?
Bacteria, fungi, and protozoa may be microorganisms.A culture that contains only one type of microorganism is called a(n) culture.
It is called a pure culture.True or false: If the zone of inhibition is large, the organism must be sensitive to the antibiotic.
True. A large zone indicates sensitivity.What are classified as anti-infectives? (select all that apply.)
Antibiotics, antivirals, and antifungals are anti-infectives.MacConkey agar plates represent what type of medium?
MacConkey agar is selective and differential medium.In a hypertonic solution a bacterial cell will typically
A bacterial cell will lose water and shrink (plasmolysis) in a hypertonic solution.Which of the following is an indirect method for estimating the number of microbes in a sample?
Turbidity measurement is an indirect method.A clear zone around an antimicrobial disk on a plate being used for a Kirby-Bauer test indicates
It indicates inhibition of microbial growth.Which of the following best describes the pattern of microbial death?
Microbial death occurs at a constant rate when exposed to lethal agents.Pertussis, or ________, is a bacterial infection of the upper respiratory tract.
Pertussis is also known as whooping cough.Which of the following best describes a portal of exit?
A portal of exit is the site where pathogens leave the host.The primary mechanisms of action of alcohols on bacterial cells are to
Alcohols denature proteins and disrupt cell membranes.The primary, natural habitat of a pathogen where it continues to exist is called the _____.
It is called the reservoir.Infection by ________ accounts for nearly half of all reported cases of vulvovaginitis.
Candida species account for nearly half of vulvovaginitis cases.Which group of microorganisms is most likely to spoil a freshwater trout preserved with salt?
Halophilic bacteria are most likely to spoil salted trout.When a person has a bacterial infection, the pathogens are trapped and destroyed in the lymph nodes.
True. Lymph nodes filter and destroy pathogens.The process of killing or removing all of the microorganisms in or on a material is called
It is called sterilization.The three main techniques for identifying microbes are ________.
Phenotypic, genotypic, and immunologic methods.Selective toxicity refers to damage to
Selective toxicity refers to damage to microbes but not host cells.Poultry products are a likely source of infection by
Salmonella species are commonly found in poultry.A(n) ________ infection is characterized as an infection with a member of the normal biota.
It is called an endogenous infection.The function of the tetrazolium salt (TTC) in motility test medium is to
TTC indicates bacterial growth by turning red where bacteria are present.What specimen is collected to diagnose whooping cough and croup?
A nasopharyngeal swab is collected.What must be added to SIM medium to detect tryptophan hydrolysis?
Kovac's reagent is added to detect indole production.The science that deals with when diseases occur and how they are transmitted is called
It is called epidemiology.Any process that destroys the non-spore forming contaminants on inanimate objects is sterilization.
False. This process is called disinfection.Which of the following microbes is/are used for wastewater treatment?
Bacteria and protozoa are used in wastewater treatment.A source that allows the pathogen to survive and multiply. Answer 1
This source is called a reservoir.What color stopper tube is used to collect a blood specimen for a complete blood cell count (CBC)?
A lavender (purple) stopper tube is used for CBC.Ethyl and alcohols are effective in microbial control.
True. Ethyl alcohol is effective in microbial control.What group is entirely unicellular?
Bacteria are entirely unicellular.Toll-like receptors (TLRs) can be found ______ of macrophages.
TLRs are found on the surface of macrophages.The M protein enhances the virulence of Streptococcus by preventing phagocytosis.
True. M protein prevents phagocytosis.Important characteristics of antimicrobial drugs include _______.
They include selective toxicity, effectiveness, and minimal side effects.Autoclaving and pasteurization are two processes that are both very effective for sterilization.
False. Pasteurization does not achieve sterilization.A pathogen is best described as
A pathogen is a microbe that causes disease.A medium that inhibits the growth of organisms
It is called a selective medium.Antibiotic resistance evolves in bacteria when ________.
They can be spread by airborne transmission.