Introduction to Microbiology quiz #8 Flashcards

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #8

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #8
  • Which of the following may be microorganisms?
    Bacteria, fungi, and protozoa may be microorganisms.
  • A culture that contains only one type of microorganism is called a(n) culture.
    It is called a pure culture.
  • True or false: If the zone of inhibition is large, the organism must be sensitive to the antibiotic.
    True. A large zone indicates sensitivity.
  • What are classified as anti-infectives? (select all that apply.)
    Antibiotics, antivirals, and antifungals are anti-infectives.
  • MacConkey agar plates represent what type of medium?
    MacConkey agar is selective and differential medium.
  • In a hypertonic solution a bacterial cell will typically
    A bacterial cell will lose water and shrink (plasmolysis) in a hypertonic solution.
  • Which of the following is an indirect method for estimating the number of microbes in a sample?
    Turbidity measurement is an indirect method.
  • A clear zone around an antimicrobial disk on a plate being used for a Kirby-Bauer test indicates
    It indicates inhibition of microbial growth.
  • Which of the following best describes the pattern of microbial death?
    Microbial death occurs at a constant rate when exposed to lethal agents.
  • Pertussis, or ________, is a bacterial infection of the upper respiratory tract.
    Pertussis is also known as whooping cough.
  • Which of the following best describes a portal of exit?
    A portal of exit is the site where pathogens leave the host.
  • The primary mechanisms of action of alcohols on bacterial cells are to
    Alcohols denature proteins and disrupt cell membranes.
  • The primary, natural habitat of a pathogen where it continues to exist is called the _____.
    It is called the reservoir.
  • Infection by ________ accounts for nearly half of all reported cases of vulvovaginitis.
    Candida species account for nearly half of vulvovaginitis cases.
  • Which group of microorganisms is most likely to spoil a freshwater trout preserved with salt?
    Halophilic bacteria are most likely to spoil salted trout.
  • When a person has a bacterial infection, the pathogens are trapped and destroyed in the lymph nodes.
    True. Lymph nodes filter and destroy pathogens.
  • The process of killing or removing all of the microorganisms in or on a material is called
    It is called sterilization.
  • The three main techniques for identifying microbes are ________.
    Phenotypic, genotypic, and immunologic methods.
  • Selective toxicity refers to damage to
    Selective toxicity refers to damage to microbes but not host cells.
  • Poultry products are a likely source of infection by
    Salmonella species are commonly found in poultry.
  • A(n) ________ infection is characterized as an infection with a member of the normal biota.
    It is called an endogenous infection.
  • The function of the tetrazolium salt (TTC) in motility test medium is to
    TTC indicates bacterial growth by turning red where bacteria are present.
  • What specimen is collected to diagnose whooping cough and croup?
    A nasopharyngeal swab is collected.
  • What must be added to SIM medium to detect tryptophan hydrolysis?
    Kovac's reagent is added to detect indole production.
  • The science that deals with when diseases occur and how they are transmitted is called
    It is called epidemiology.
  • Any process that destroys the non-spore forming contaminants on inanimate objects is sterilization.
    False. This process is called disinfection.
  • Which of the following microbes is/are used for wastewater treatment?
    Bacteria and protozoa are used in wastewater treatment.
  • A source that allows the pathogen to survive and multiply. Answer 1
    This source is called a reservoir.
  • What color stopper tube is used to collect a blood specimen for a complete blood cell count (CBC)?
    A lavender (purple) stopper tube is used for CBC.
  • Ethyl and alcohols are effective in microbial control.
    True. Ethyl alcohol is effective in microbial control.
  • What group is entirely unicellular?
    Bacteria are entirely unicellular.
  • Toll-like receptors (TLRs) can be found ______ of macrophages.
    TLRs are found on the surface of macrophages.
  • The M protein enhances the virulence of Streptococcus by preventing phagocytosis.
    True. M protein prevents phagocytosis.
  • Important characteristics of antimicrobial drugs include _______.
    They include selective toxicity, effectiveness, and minimal side effects.
  • Autoclaving and pasteurization are two processes that are both very effective for sterilization.
    False. Pasteurization does not achieve sterilization.
  • A pathogen is best described as
    A pathogen is a microbe that causes disease.
  • A medium that inhibits the growth of organisms
    It is called a selective medium.
  • Antibiotic resistance evolves in bacteria when ________.
    Bacteria are exposed to antibiotics and resistant strains survive and multiply.
  • When is sediment most likely to be deposited? When the ______.
    Sediment is deposited when water flow slows down.
  • Tuberculosis, botulism, and streptococcal infections can be spread by which of the following?
    They can be spread by airborne transmission.