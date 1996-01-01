Introduction to Microbiology quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following may be microorganisms? Bacteria, fungi, and protozoa may be microorganisms.

A culture that contains only one type of microorganism is called a(n) culture. It is called a pure culture.

True or false: If the zone of inhibition is large, the organism must be sensitive to the antibiotic. True. A large zone indicates sensitivity.

What are classified as anti-infectives? (select all that apply.) Antibiotics, antivirals, and antifungals are anti-infectives.

MacConkey agar plates represent what type of medium? MacConkey agar is selective and differential medium.

In a hypertonic solution a bacterial cell will typically A bacterial cell will lose water and shrink (plasmolysis) in a hypertonic solution.