Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #9 Flashcards

Introduction to Microbiology quiz #9
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • All of the following are components in the chain of infection except:
    Vaccination is not a component in the chain of infection.
  • Please select the body sites that remain free of normal microbiota.
    The brain and blood remain free of normal microbiota.
  • Resistant bacteria will exhibit a large zone of inhibition during a Kirby-Bauer diffusion test.
    False. Resistant bacteria show a small or no zone of inhibition.
  • The term facultative refers to ________.
    Facultative refers to the ability to adapt to different conditions.
  • Antibiotics are targeted to kill ______, and they are not effective against ______.
    Antibiotics kill bacteria and are not effective against viruses.
  • An example of a biofilm is ____.
    Dental plaque is an example of a biofilm.
  • Uncoating of viral nucleic acid ________.
    Uncoating releases the viral genome inside the host cell.
  • Blood agar plates are an example of
    Blood agar plates are enriched and differential media.
  • A culture medium consisting of agar, peptone, and beef heart is a
    It is a complex medium.
  • Alcohols usually affect microbes by ______.
    Alcohols denature proteins and disrupt membranes.
  • Means producing or containing pus.
    Purulent means producing or containing pus.
  • Streak plates are a useful way to obtain CFUs.
    True. Streak plates help isolate colony-forming units.
  • Identify the tube that contains an aerobe.
    The tube with growth only at the top contains an aerobe.
  • Cross contamination has occurred when
    Microbes are transferred from one food or surface to another.
  • The most important reason for having food handlers wear hair restraints is to
    Prevent hair from contaminating food.
  • Perhaps the most common vehicle of contamination in the food industry is
    Hands are the most common vehicle of contamination.
  • Cross contamination could be caused by carrying
    Raw meat and then touching ready-to-eat food without washing hands.
  • Fresh fruit can be contaminated by the water used to wash it.
    True. Contaminated water can transfer microbes to fruit.
  • Mucous membranes are a part of
    Mucous membranes are part of the body's first line of defense.
  • The viral infection hepatitis A can be most effectively
    Prevented by vaccination and good hygiene.
  • Early symptoms of a biological attack may appear the same as common illnesses
    True. Early symptoms can mimic common illnesses.
  • Liquid media is ________________
    Liquid media is a nutrient solution used to grow microbes.
  • Urine, feces, and saliva always carry bloodborne pathogens.
    False. They do not always carry bloodborne pathogens.
  • What is the easiest way to recognize food contaminated with spoilage bacteria?
    Changes in odor, color, or texture indicate spoilage.
  • Sanitization can be accomplished by all of the following means except
    Using only water does not accomplish sanitization.
  • The best resource for guidance on storage and handling of a specific vaccine is:
    The manufacturer's instructions are the best resource.
  • The term route of entry on an SDS refers to the way a ____ enters the body.
    It refers to the way a chemical or pathogen enters the body.
  • Cross-contamination has occurred when:
    Microbes are transferred from one food or surface to another.
  • A source that allows the pathogen to survive and multiply.
    This source is called a reservoir.
  • Doctors often advise a combination of treatments to eradicate an infection and treat symptoms.
    True. Combination therapy can be more effective.
  • Contamination of food by other living organisms
    Biological contamination refers to contamination by living organisms.
  • Food handlers who scrub their hands
    Proper hand scrubbing reduces the risk of contamination.
  • Contamination of food items by other living organisms is known as
    It is known as biological contamination.
  • A food handler notices that a cutting surface
    A cutting surface should be cleaned and sanitized to prevent contamination.
  • Select the individuals who are more vulnerable to developing an active infection.
    Elderly, infants, and immunocompromised individuals are more vulnerable.
  • What are the two most likely sources of bloodborne pathogens?
    Blood and body fluids are the most likely sources.
  • What is the maximum time food can remain in the temperature danger zone?
    Food can remain in the danger zone for up to 4 hours.
  • Which food is at a temperature that allows bacteria to grow well?
    Food kept between 41°F and 135°F allows bacteria to grow well.
  • Bacterial contamination can spread quickly
    True. Bacterial contamination can spread rapidly under favorable conditions.
  • What is the temperature range of the temperature danger zone?
    The temperature danger zone is 41°F to 135°F (5°C to 57°C).