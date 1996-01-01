Introduction to Microbiology quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

All of the following are components in the chain of infection except: Vaccination is not a component in the chain of infection.

Please select the body sites that remain free of normal microbiota. The brain and blood remain free of normal microbiota.

Resistant bacteria will exhibit a large zone of inhibition during a Kirby-Bauer diffusion test. False. Resistant bacteria show a small or no zone of inhibition.

The term facultative refers to ________. Facultative refers to the ability to adapt to different conditions.

Antibiotics are targeted to kill ______, and they are not effective against ______. Antibiotics kill bacteria and are not effective against viruses.

An example of a biofilm is ____. Dental plaque is an example of a biofilm.