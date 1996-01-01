Introduction to Microbiology quiz #9 Flashcards
Introduction to Microbiology quiz #9
All of the following are components in the chain of infection except:
Vaccination is not a component in the chain of infection.Please select the body sites that remain free of normal microbiota.
The brain and blood remain free of normal microbiota.Resistant bacteria will exhibit a large zone of inhibition during a Kirby-Bauer diffusion test.
False. Resistant bacteria show a small or no zone of inhibition.The term facultative refers to ________.
Facultative refers to the ability to adapt to different conditions.Antibiotics are targeted to kill ______, and they are not effective against ______.
Antibiotics kill bacteria and are not effective against viruses.An example of a biofilm is ____.
Dental plaque is an example of a biofilm.Uncoating of viral nucleic acid ________.
Uncoating releases the viral genome inside the host cell.Blood agar plates are an example of
Blood agar plates are enriched and differential media.A culture medium consisting of agar, peptone, and beef heart is a
It is a complex medium.Alcohols usually affect microbes by ______.
Alcohols denature proteins and disrupt membranes.Means producing or containing pus.
Purulent means producing or containing pus.Streak plates are a useful way to obtain CFUs.
True. Streak plates help isolate colony-forming units.Identify the tube that contains an aerobe.
The tube with growth only at the top contains an aerobe.Cross contamination has occurred when
Microbes are transferred from one food or surface to another.The most important reason for having food handlers wear hair restraints is to
Prevent hair from contaminating food.Perhaps the most common vehicle of contamination in the food industry is
Hands are the most common vehicle of contamination.Cross contamination could be caused by carrying
Raw meat and then touching ready-to-eat food without washing hands.Fresh fruit can be contaminated by the water used to wash it.
True. Contaminated water can transfer microbes to fruit.Mucous membranes are a part of
Mucous membranes are part of the body's first line of defense.The viral infection hepatitis A can be most effectively
Prevented by vaccination and good hygiene.Early symptoms of a biological attack may appear the same as common illnesses
True. Early symptoms can mimic common illnesses.Liquid media is ________________
Liquid media is a nutrient solution used to grow microbes.Urine, feces, and saliva always carry bloodborne pathogens.
False. They do not always carry bloodborne pathogens.What is the easiest way to recognize food contaminated with spoilage bacteria?
Changes in odor, color, or texture indicate spoilage.Sanitization can be accomplished by all of the following means except
Using only water does not accomplish sanitization.The best resource for guidance on storage and handling of a specific vaccine is:
The manufacturer's instructions are the best resource.The term route of entry on an SDS refers to the way a ____ enters the body.
It refers to the way a chemical or pathogen enters the body.Cross-contamination has occurred when:
Microbes are transferred from one food or surface to another.A source that allows the pathogen to survive and multiply.
This source is called a reservoir.Doctors often advise a combination of treatments to eradicate an infection and treat symptoms.
True. Combination therapy can be more effective.Contamination of food by other living organisms
Biological contamination refers to contamination by living organisms.Food handlers who scrub their hands
Proper hand scrubbing reduces the risk of contamination.Contamination of food items by other living organisms is known as
It is known as biological contamination.A food handler notices that a cutting surface
A cutting surface should be cleaned and sanitized to prevent contamination.Select the individuals who are more vulnerable to developing an active infection.
Elderly, infants, and immunocompromised individuals are more vulnerable.What are the two most likely sources of bloodborne pathogens?
Blood and body fluids are the most likely sources.What is the maximum time food can remain in the temperature danger zone?
Food can remain in the danger zone for up to 4 hours.Which food is at a temperature that allows bacteria to grow well?
Food kept between 41°F and 135°F allows bacteria to grow well.Bacterial contamination can spread quickly
True. Bacterial contamination can spread rapidly under favorable conditions.What is the temperature range of the temperature danger zone?
The temperature danger zone is 41°F to 135°F (5°C to 57°C).