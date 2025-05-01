Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Microscope An optical instrument enabling visualization of objects too small for the unaided human eye, such as cells and microbes.

Light Microscope A device using visible light to magnify and resolve objects like most bacteria, archaea, and animal cells.

Electron Microscope A complex, high-powered tool employing electrons to reveal structures as small as viruses, proteins, and some atoms.

Magnification The process by which an instrument increases the apparent size of a tiny object for detailed observation.

Visible Light The portion of the electromagnetic spectrum utilized by certain microscopes to illuminate and enlarge specimens.

Eukaryotic Cell A larger cell type characterized by the presence of a nucleus, found in plants and animals.