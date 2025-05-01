Back
Microscope An optical instrument enabling visualization of objects too small for the unaided human eye, such as cells and microbes. Light Microscope A device using visible light to magnify and resolve objects like most bacteria, archaea, and animal cells. Electron Microscope A complex, high-powered tool employing electrons to reveal structures as small as viruses, proteins, and some atoms. Magnification The process by which an instrument increases the apparent size of a tiny object for detailed observation. Visible Light The portion of the electromagnetic spectrum utilized by certain microscopes to illuminate and enlarge specimens. Eukaryotic Cell A larger cell type characterized by the presence of a nucleus, found in plants and animals. Prokaryotic Cell A smaller cell type lacking a nucleus, typical of bacteria and archaea. Virus A microscopic infectious agent, much smaller than cells, generally only observable with electron microscopes. Protein A macromolecule composed of amino acids, often requiring electron microscopy for visualization due to its small size. Lipid A small biological molecule forming cell membranes, typically visible only with advanced electron microscopy. Atom The smallest unit of matter, lying beyond the resolution of light microscopes but sometimes detectable with electron microscopes. Human Eye A biological organ capable of detecting objects down to a certain size, but unable to resolve most microbes. Angstrom A unit of length equal to one ten-billionth of a meter, used to measure extremely small objects like atoms. Cell The fundamental structural and functional unit of life, often requiring magnification for observation. Archaea A group of prokaryotic microorganisms, generally smaller than eukaryotic cells and visible with light microscopes.
Introduction to Microscopes definitions
