Introduction to Microscopes definitions

  • Microscope
    An optical instrument enabling visualization of objects too small for the unaided human eye, such as cells and microbes.
  • Light Microscope
    A device using visible light to magnify and resolve objects like most bacteria, archaea, and animal cells.
  • Electron Microscope
    A complex, high-powered tool employing electrons to reveal structures as small as viruses, proteins, and some atoms.
  • Magnification
    The process by which an instrument increases the apparent size of a tiny object for detailed observation.
  • Visible Light
    The portion of the electromagnetic spectrum utilized by certain microscopes to illuminate and enlarge specimens.
  • Eukaryotic Cell
    A larger cell type characterized by the presence of a nucleus, found in plants and animals.
  • Prokaryotic Cell
    A smaller cell type lacking a nucleus, typical of bacteria and archaea.
  • Virus
    A microscopic infectious agent, much smaller than cells, generally only observable with electron microscopes.
  • Protein
    A macromolecule composed of amino acids, often requiring electron microscopy for visualization due to its small size.
  • Lipid
    A small biological molecule forming cell membranes, typically visible only with advanced electron microscopy.
  • Atom
    The smallest unit of matter, lying beyond the resolution of light microscopes but sometimes detectable with electron microscopes.
  • Human Eye
    A biological organ capable of detecting objects down to a certain size, but unable to resolve most microbes.
  • Angstrom
    A unit of length equal to one ten-billionth of a meter, used to measure extremely small objects like atoms.
  • Cell
    The fundamental structural and functional unit of life, often requiring magnification for observation.
  • Archaea
    A group of prokaryotic microorganisms, generally smaller than eukaryotic cells and visible with light microscopes.