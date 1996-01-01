Introduction to Microscopes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which type of microscope has the best resolution? Electron microscopes have the best resolution, allowing visualization of extremely small objects like viruses and molecules.

Who developed the first single-lens microscope? Anton van Leeuwenhoek developed the first single-lens microscope.

Why does the sample on a microscope slide need to be very thin? A sample needs to be thin so that light can pass through it, allowing clear visualization under a light microscope.

What are the magnification abilities of each of the objective lenses on a compound light microscope? Objective lenses typically provide magnifications such as 4x (scanning), 10x (low power), 40x (high power), and sometimes 100x (oil immersion).

Which microscope uses a series of lenses to magnify an object in steps? A compound light microscope uses a series of lenses to magnify objects in steps.

Through which microscope were cells first observed? Cells were first observed through a light microscope.