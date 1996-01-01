Introduction to Microscopes quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Microscopes quiz #2

Introduction to Microscopes quiz #2
  • The compound light microscope is most useful for viewing
    It is most useful for viewing cells, bacteria, and larger microorganisms.
  • What is the lens that is attached to the nosepiece?
    The objective lens is attached to the nosepiece.
  • When presenting, which tool would you use to magnify a section of the slide?
    You would use the microscope's objective lenses to magnify sections of the slide.
  • Which of the following microscopes produces colored images that appear three-dimensional?
    A confocal microscope produces colored, three-dimensional images.
  • The microscope field is the ________.
    The microscope field is the area visible through the eyepiece.
  • If you use a compound light microscope, a 2-μm bacterial cell is best seen at which magnification?
    A 2-μm bacterial cell is best seen at 1000x magnification.
  • You begin your observations using the ________ lens and the ________ adjustment knob.
    You begin with the scanning (lowest power) lens and the coarse adjustment knob.
  • What is the objective lens used to locate the specimen?
    The scanning objective lens (usually 4x) is used to locate the specimen.
  • Blank is the area you see through the microscope.
    Field of view is the area you see through the microscope.
  • The advantage of a compound-light microscope over an electron microscope is that it
    It allows observation of living specimens and is less expensive and easier to use.
  • An electron microscope would be the best choice for viewing
    An electron microscope is best for viewing viruses, proteins, and very small structures.
  • The microscope best for viewing living cells at low levels of magnification is the
    The light microscope is best for viewing living cells at low magnification.
  • Adjust the stage to center the sample in the field of view.
    Use the stage controls to move the sample and center it in the field of view.
  • Which microscope produces a three-dimensional image of the object under the lens?
    A scanning electron microscope (SEM) produces a three-dimensional image.
  • One advantage of electron microscopes over light microscopes is their
    Electron microscopes have much higher magnification and resolution.
  • Which structure is best observed using a compound light microscope?
    Cells and most bacteria are best observed using a compound light microscope.
  • Organelles, granules, and bacterial endospores are best observed using which microscope?
    A compound light microscope is best for observing organelles, granules, and bacterial endospores.
  • The low power objective magnifies a specimen by:
    The low power objective typically magnifies by 10x.
  • What holds the specimen when you use a microscope?
    The stage and stage clips hold the specimen.
  • Samples for a compound light microscope are typically prepared on _______.
    Samples are prepared on glass slides.
  • The visualization of viruses requires the use of a(n) microscope.
    Visualization of viruses requires the use of an electron microscope.
  • One primary advantage of light microscopy over electron microscopy is that
    Light microscopy allows observation of living specimens.
  • Which of the following are magnifying lenses?
    The objective lenses and the ocular lens are magnifying lenses.
  • Observing microorganisms through a microscope
    Allows visualization of cells and microbes too small for the naked eye.
  • Why do you place one hand under the base of the microscope as you carry it?
    To support the weight and prevent dropping the microscope.
  • What is the lens at the top of the microscope through which the specimen is viewed?
    The ocular lens (eyepiece) is at the top of the microscope.
  • Always carry a microscope using both hands.
    True. Always use both hands to carry a microscope safely.
  • When using the microscope, how is the focus adjusted?
    Focus is adjusted using the coarse and fine adjustment knobs.
  • True or false: Darkfield microscopes show light images on a dark background.
    True. Darkfield microscopes show light images on a dark background.
  • What term is used to describe the image produced by the ocular lens of a microscope?
    The term is virtual image.
  • The _____ microscope uses multiple glass lenses to help distinguish details of thickness.
    The compound light microscope uses multiple glass lenses.
  • Which type of microscope achieves the greatest resolution and highest magnification?
    Electron microscopes achieve the greatest resolution and highest magnification.
  • You should begin viewing a specimen with what objective lens?
    You should begin with the scanning (lowest power) objective lens.
  • The ______ microscope is used to visualize most types of bacteria.
    The compound light microscope is used to visualize most types of bacteria.
  • When storing the microscope, the stage should be left in the ____ position.
    The stage should be left in the lowest position.
  • The objective lenses of the compound light microscope are attached to the
    They are attached to the revolving nosepiece.
  • What does it mean to have parfocal objectives?
    Parfocal objectives stay in focus when switching between lenses with minimal adjustment.
  • What was the significance of the invention of the microscope in 1666?
    It allowed scientists to visualize and study microscopic organisms and cells for the first time.
  • Which type of microscope does not use light in forming the specimen image?
    Electron microscopes do not use light; they use electrons.
  • What is the function of the revolving nosepiece on a microscope?
    The revolving nosepiece holds objective lenses and allows switching between them.