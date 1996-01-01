Introduction to Microscopes quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The compound light microscope is most useful for viewing It is most useful for viewing cells, bacteria, and larger microorganisms.

What is the lens that is attached to the nosepiece? The objective lens is attached to the nosepiece.

When presenting, which tool would you use to magnify a section of the slide? You would use the microscope's objective lenses to magnify sections of the slide.

Which of the following microscopes produces colored images that appear three-dimensional? A confocal microscope produces colored, three-dimensional images.

The microscope field is the ________. The microscope field is the area visible through the eyepiece.

If you use a compound light microscope, a 2-μm bacterial cell is best seen at which magnification? A 2-μm bacterial cell is best seen at 1000x magnification.