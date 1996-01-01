Introduction to Prokaryotic Flagella quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of flagella on bacteria? Flagella on bacteria are used for motility, allowing the cell to move through its environment by acting as a propeller.

Which three types of bacterial movement are mediated by flagella? The three types of bacterial movement mediated by flagella are monotrichous (single flagellum at one pole), lophotrichous (multiple flagella at one pole), and peritrichous (flagella distributed all over the cell surface).

What is the singular form of the word 'flagella'? The singular form of 'flagella' is 'flagellum'.

What term is used to describe a group of many flagella on the surface of a bacterial cell? A group of many flagella on a cell's surface is called a 'tuft'.

How can flagellar distribution help in identifying specific types of bacteria? Flagellar distribution patterns are used to categorize and identify specific bacteria based on how flagella are arranged on their surfaces.

What does an atrichous flagellar distribution indicate about a bacterial cell? An atrichous distribution means the bacterial cell has no flagella at all.