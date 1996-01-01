Introduction to Spontaneous Generation quiz #1 Flashcards

1 student found this helpful

What is spontaneous generation? Spontaneous generation is the belief that life can regularly arise from nonliving matter, such as soil or rocks turning into living organisms like worms or flies.

What did the idea of spontaneous generation postulate? The idea of spontaneous generation postulated that living organisms could routinely originate from nonliving materials without the need for preexisting life.

Spontaneous generation is the idea that life can arise from nonliving matter. How does this differ from biogenesis? Spontaneous generation claims life can regularly arise from nonliving matter, while biogenesis states that life only comes from preexisting life.

Who are the five key scientists associated with experiments on spontaneous generation and biogenesis between 1668 and 1881? The five key scientists are Francesco Reddy, John Needham, Lazaro Spalanzani, Louis Pasteur, and John Tyndall.

What does abiogenesis specifically refer to in contrast to spontaneous generation? Abiogenesis refers to a rare, likely one-time event where simple life originated from nonliving matter, unlike spontaneous generation which suggests regular formation of complex life from nonliving materials.

Which scientist attempted to support spontaneous generation, and what was notable about his experiments? John Needham attempted to support spontaneous generation, but his experiments were later found to have flaws.