Staining Process that enhances contrast of colorless microbes, making them easier to observe under a microscope using dyes.

Contrast Visual difference between a specimen and its background, crucial for distinguishing microbes under a microscope.

Dye Colored chemical substance applied to microbes to improve their visibility during microscopic examination.

Simple Staining Technique using a single dye to color all cells, allowing basic visualization of microbial shape and arrangement.

Basic Stain Positively charged dye that binds to negatively charged microbial cell components, enhancing cell visibility.

Acidic Stain Negatively charged dye that stains the background, leaving cells clear for improved outline visualization.