Introduction to Staining quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the purpose of staining in microbiology?
Staining improves contrast, making colorless and transparent microbes easier to visualize under a microscope.Why is heat fixing a sample important in microscopy?
Heat fixing attaches the specimen to the slide and preserves its structure for staining and observation.Staining is an important way to improve which aspect of microscopy?
Biological stains enhance contrast, making cellular components more visible under the microscope.Why would a scientist stain a specimen before observing it with a compound light microscope?
This is called simple staining, where the dye binds directly to the specimen.Which term describes a thin slice of tissue mounted on a microscope slide?
A section describes a thin slice of tissue mounted on a slide.Why are bacterial smears fixed before staining?
Fixing attaches bacteria to the slide and preserves their structure for staining.What are some consequences of leaving a stain on a bacterial smear too long?
Overstaining can obscure details and make it difficult to distinguish cellular structures.How do chemical stains make light microscopes more useful?
Staining a wet-mount increases contrast, making the specimen more visible.A procedure that requires the use of a single dye to stain a specimen is called what type of staining?
It enhances their visibility and contrast.In a negative stain, which part is stained?
Staining increases contrast, making cells easier to observe.Match the staining technique to the appropriate example: Simple stain, Differential stain, Special stain.
Simple stain: uses one dye; Differential stain: Gram stain or acid-fast stain; Special stain: capsule, endospore, or flagella stain.