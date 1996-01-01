Skip to main content
Introduction to Staining quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Staining quiz #1
  • What is the purpose of staining in microbiology?
    Staining improves contrast, making colorless and transparent microbes easier to visualize under a microscope.
  • Why is heat fixing a sample important in microscopy?
    Heat fixing attaches the specimen to the slide and preserves its structure for staining and observation.
  • Staining is an important way to improve which aspect of microscopy?
    Staining improves contrast, allowing for clearer visualization of microbes.
  • What is the purpose of using a biological stain when examining cellular components microscopically?
    Biological stains enhance contrast, making cellular components more visible under the microscope.
  • Why would a scientist stain a specimen before observing it with a compound light microscope?
    Staining increases contrast, making transparent specimens easier to see and study.
  • What is the staining method called where the dye sticks to the specimen and gives it color?
    This is called simple staining, where the dye binds directly to the specimen.
  • Which term describes a thin slice of tissue mounted on a microscope slide?
    A section describes a thin slice of tissue mounted on a slide.
  • Why are bacterial smears fixed before staining?
    Fixing attaches bacteria to the slide and preserves their structure for staining.
  • What are some consequences of leaving a stain on a bacterial smear too long?
    Overstaining can obscure details and make it difficult to distinguish cellular structures.
  • How do chemical stains make light microscopes more useful?
    Chemical stains increase contrast, allowing for better visualization of transparent microbes.
  • Staining makes cells more visible by increasing what?
    Staining increases contrast between cells and their background.
  • What is enhanced when a stain is used to make a sample?
    Contrast is enhanced, making the sample easier to observe.
  • Why is a wet-mount slide preparation of a specimen stained?
    Staining a wet-mount increases contrast, making the specimen more visible.
  • A procedure that requires the use of a single dye to stain a specimen is called what type of staining?
    This is called simple staining.
  • Dyes are often used during microscopy to increase which property?
    Dyes increase contrast between the specimen and the background.
  • The purpose of staining cells on a microscope slide is to ______.
    The purpose is to increase contrast and make cells more visible.
  • Staining cells so their color differs from the background enhances their what?
    It enhances their visibility and contrast.
  • In a negative stain, which part is stained?
    In a negative stain, the background is stained, not the specimen.
  • What is the purpose of staining cells on a microscope slide?
    Staining increases contrast, making cells easier to observe.
  • Match the staining technique to the appropriate example: Simple stain, Differential stain, Special stain.
    Simple stain: uses one dye; Differential stain: Gram stain or acid-fast stain; Special stain: capsule, endospore, or flagella stain.