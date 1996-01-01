Introduction to Staining quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the purpose of staining in microbiology? Staining improves contrast, making colorless and transparent microbes easier to visualize under a microscope.

Why is heat fixing a sample important in microscopy? Heat fixing attaches the specimen to the slide and preserves its structure for staining and observation.

What is the staining method called where the dye sticks to the specimen and gives it color? This is called simple staining, where the dye binds directly to the specimen.