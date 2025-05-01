Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cytoskeleton A network of elongated proteins in the cytoplasm, essential for maintaining cell shape, structure, movement, and internal organization.

Microfilaments The smallest cytoskeletal components, composed of thin rods of repeating actin proteins, distributed throughout the cytoplasm.

Intermediate Filaments Cytoskeletal elements of medium size, built from various proteins, providing structural support and resilience to cells.

Microtubules The largest cytoskeletal structures, formed by repeating tubulin proteins, creating hollow tubes for support and transport.

Actin A protein that polymerizes to form thin rods, serving as the main building block of microfilaments.

Tubulin A protein that assembles into repeating units to create the hollow tubes of microtubules.