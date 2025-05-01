Skip to main content
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions

  • Cytoskeleton
    A network of elongated proteins in the cytoplasm, essential for maintaining cell shape, structure, movement, and internal organization.
  • Microfilaments
    The smallest cytoskeletal components, composed of thin rods of repeating actin proteins, distributed throughout the cytoplasm.
  • Intermediate Filaments
    Cytoskeletal elements of medium size, built from various proteins, providing structural support and resilience to cells.
  • Microtubules
    The largest cytoskeletal structures, formed by repeating tubulin proteins, creating hollow tubes for support and transport.
  • Actin
    A protein that polymerizes to form thin rods, serving as the main building block of microfilaments.
  • Tubulin
    A protein that assembles into repeating units to create the hollow tubes of microtubules.
  • Cytoplasm
    The cellular region where the cytoskeleton network is found, filling the space between organelles.
  • Cell Shape
    A physical characteristic determined and maintained by the cytoskeleton, crucial for cellular function.
  • Cell Structure
    The organized framework within a cell, supported and stabilized by cytoskeletal components.
  • Fluorescence Microscopy
    A visualization technique that colors cytoskeletal components, allowing study of their distribution and function.
  • Protein Network
    An interconnected system of elongated molecules in the cytoplasm, forming the basis of the cytoskeleton.
  • Diameter
    A measurement used to compare the relative thickness of microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules.
  • Bio Signaling
    Cellular communication processes facilitated by the cytoskeleton, impacting cell responses and activities.
  • Transportation
    The movement of materials within the cell, enabled by the structural framework of the cytoskeleton.
  • Elongated Proteins
    Molecules with extended shapes that assemble into the structural elements of the cytoskeleton.