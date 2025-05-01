Back
Cytoskeleton A network of elongated proteins in the cytoplasm, essential for maintaining cell shape, structure, movement, and internal organization. Microfilaments The smallest cytoskeletal components, composed of thin rods of repeating actin proteins, distributed throughout the cytoplasm. Intermediate Filaments Cytoskeletal elements of medium size, built from various proteins, providing structural support and resilience to cells. Microtubules The largest cytoskeletal structures, formed by repeating tubulin proteins, creating hollow tubes for support and transport. Actin A protein that polymerizes to form thin rods, serving as the main building block of microfilaments. Tubulin A protein that assembles into repeating units to create the hollow tubes of microtubules. Cytoplasm The cellular region where the cytoskeleton network is found, filling the space between organelles. Cell Shape A physical characteristic determined and maintained by the cytoskeleton, crucial for cellular function. Cell Structure The organized framework within a cell, supported and stabilized by cytoskeletal components. Fluorescence Microscopy A visualization technique that colors cytoskeletal components, allowing study of their distribution and function. Protein Network An interconnected system of elongated molecules in the cytoplasm, forming the basis of the cytoskeleton. Diameter A measurement used to compare the relative thickness of microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules. Bio Signaling Cellular communication processes facilitated by the cytoskeleton, impacting cell responses and activities. Transportation The movement of materials within the cell, enabled by the structural framework of the cytoskeleton. Elongated Proteins Molecules with extended shapes that assemble into the structural elements of the cytoskeleton.
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions
