Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Culture Media Solid or liquid nutrient preparations designed to support microbial growth in laboratory settings.

Solid Media Nutrient preparations with a firm surface, allowing for the isolation and observation of microbial colonies.

Liquid Media Nutrient solutions without a solidifying agent, used for growing microbes in suspension.

Chemically Defined Media Growth preparations with precisely known chemical composition, enabling controlled experimental conditions.

Chemically Complex Media Preparations containing ingredients of unknown exact composition, often supporting a wide range of microbes.

Selective Media Preparations formulated to favor the growth of specific microbes while inhibiting others, exemplified by McConkey agar.