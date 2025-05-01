Back
mRNA Acts as a messenger carrying DNA-encoded instructions, containing codons that specify amino acids during protein synthesis. rRNA Forms a structural component of ribosomes, playing a key role in translation but not itself translated into protein. tRNA Carries amino acids to the ribosome, featuring anticodons that pair with mRNA codons during translation. Codon A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that codes for a specific amino acid in protein synthesis. Anticodon A three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that is complementary to an mRNA codon, ensuring correct amino acid placement. Ribosome A complex molecular machine composed partly of rRNA, essential for translating mRNA into protein. Translation The cellular process where ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template and tRNA for amino acid delivery. Amino Acid A building block of proteins, delivered to the ribosome by tRNA during translation. Nucleotide A molecular subunit of RNA, forming sequences such as codons and anticodons that determine genetic information. Protein Synthesis The multi-step process involving mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA to assemble amino acids into proteins. Genetic Code The set of rules by which nucleotide sequences in mRNA are translated into amino acid sequences in proteins. Single Strand The structural form of RNA, allowing molecules like tRNA to fold into complex shapes for their functions. Complementarity The specific pairing between codons and anticodons, ensuring accurate translation of genetic information.
Introduction to Types of RNA definitions
