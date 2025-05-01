Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

mRNA Acts as a messenger carrying DNA-encoded instructions, containing codons that specify amino acids during protein synthesis.

rRNA Forms a structural component of ribosomes, playing a key role in translation but not itself translated into protein.

tRNA Carries amino acids to the ribosome, featuring anticodons that pair with mRNA codons during translation.

Codon A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that codes for a specific amino acid in protein synthesis.

Anticodon A three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that is complementary to an mRNA codon, ensuring correct amino acid placement.

Ribosome A complex molecular machine composed partly of rRNA, essential for translating mRNA into protein.