Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Isotope Atom of the same element with a different number of neutrons, resulting in a distinct mass number.

Neutron Neutral subatomic particle found in the nucleus, responsible for differences among isotopes of an element.

Proton Positively charged subatomic particle in the nucleus; its count defines the element's identity.

Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle orbiting the nucleus; its number matches protons in a neutral atom.

Atomic Number Value representing the number of protons in an atom, uniquely identifying the element.

Mass Number Sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, distinguishing different isotopes.