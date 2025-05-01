Skip to main content
  • Isotope
    Atom of the same element with a different number of neutrons, resulting in a distinct mass number.
  • Neutron
    Neutral subatomic particle found in the nucleus, responsible for differences among isotopes of an element.
  • Proton
    Positively charged subatomic particle in the nucleus; its count defines the element's identity.
  • Electron
    Negatively charged subatomic particle orbiting the nucleus; its number matches protons in a neutral atom.
  • Atomic Number
    Value representing the number of protons in an atom, uniquely identifying the element.
  • Mass Number
    Sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, distinguishing different isotopes.
  • Atomic Mass
    Weighted average of all isotopes' masses for an element, reflecting their natural abundance.
  • Carbon-12
    Most common carbon isotope, containing 6 protons and 6 neutrons, making up about 99% of carbon atoms.
  • Carbon-13
    Stable carbon isotope with 6 protons and 7 neutrons, less abundant than the most common form.
  • Carbon-14
    Radioactive carbon isotope with 6 protons and 8 neutrons, used in dating ancient biological materials.
  • Radioactive Isotope
    Unstable atom variant that decays over time, emitting energy and particles from its nucleus.
  • Half-life
    Time required for half the atoms in a radioactive sample to decay, used to estimate ages of materials.
  • Radiometric Dating
    Technique using radioactive isotopes and their half-lives to determine the age of fossils or rocks.
  • Abundance
    Proportion of a specific isotope present among all atoms of an element in nature.
  • Nucleus
    Central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons, where mass and isotopic differences arise.