Isotope Atom of the same element with a different number of neutrons, resulting in a distinct mass number. Neutron Neutral subatomic particle found in the nucleus, responsible for differences among isotopes of an element. Proton Positively charged subatomic particle in the nucleus; its count defines the element's identity. Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle orbiting the nucleus; its number matches protons in a neutral atom. Atomic Number Value representing the number of protons in an atom, uniquely identifying the element. Mass Number Sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, distinguishing different isotopes. Atomic Mass Weighted average of all isotopes' masses for an element, reflecting their natural abundance. Carbon-12 Most common carbon isotope, containing 6 protons and 6 neutrons, making up about 99% of carbon atoms. Carbon-13 Stable carbon isotope with 6 protons and 7 neutrons, less abundant than the most common form. Carbon-14 Radioactive carbon isotope with 6 protons and 8 neutrons, used in dating ancient biological materials. Radioactive Isotope Unstable atom variant that decays over time, emitting energy and particles from its nucleus. Half-life Time required for half the atoms in a radioactive sample to decay, used to estimate ages of materials. Radiometric Dating Technique using radioactive isotopes and their half-lives to determine the age of fossils or rocks. Abundance Proportion of a specific isotope present among all atoms of an element in nature. Nucleus Central region of an atom containing protons and neutrons, where mass and isotopic differences arise.
Isotopes definitions
