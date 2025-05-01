Skip to main content
John Tyndall's Experiment definitions

  • John Tyndall
    A 19th-century physicist who explained why some sterilization attempts failed, clarifying the existence of heat resistant microbes.
  • Louis Pasteur
    A scientist whose swan neck flask experiment supported biogenesis, but whose results were sometimes difficult to replicate.
  • Swan Neck Flask
    A curved glass vessel used to prevent airborne contamination while allowing air exchange during microbial experiments.
  • Sterilization
    A process intended to eliminate all forms of microbial life, though effectiveness depends on the types of microbes present.
  • Heat Sensitive Microbes
    Microorganisms that are destroyed by exposure to high temperatures, enabling successful sterilization by boiling.
  • Heat Resistant Microbes
    Microorganisms capable of surviving high temperatures, often causing failed sterilization attempts.
  • Broth
    A nutrient-rich liquid medium used to culture microbes, which may contain either heat sensitive or heat resistant forms.
  • Endospores
    Highly durable, dormant bacterial structures that withstand extreme heat and are responsible for persistent contamination.
  • Biogenesis
    The principle that living organisms arise only from pre-existing life, further validated by Tyndall's findings.
  • Contaminant
    An unwanted microorganism present in a culture, often responsible for unexpected microbial growth after sterilization.
  • Boiling
    A common heat-based method for attempting sterilization, effective only against heat sensitive microbes.
  • Replication
    The process of repeating an experiment to verify results, which was problematic in Pasteur's case due to microbial variability.
  • Sterilization Technique
    A specific method or procedure used to eliminate all microbes, which must be tailored to the types present in the sample.