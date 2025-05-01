Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

John Tyndall A 19th-century physicist who explained why some sterilization attempts failed, clarifying the existence of heat resistant microbes.

Louis Pasteur A scientist whose swan neck flask experiment supported biogenesis, but whose results were sometimes difficult to replicate.

Swan Neck Flask A curved glass vessel used to prevent airborne contamination while allowing air exchange during microbial experiments.

Sterilization A process intended to eliminate all forms of microbial life, though effectiveness depends on the types of microbes present.

Heat Sensitive Microbes Microorganisms that are destroyed by exposure to high temperatures, enabling successful sterilization by boiling.

Heat Resistant Microbes Microorganisms capable of surviving high temperatures, often causing failed sterilization attempts.