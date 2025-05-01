Back
John Tyndall A 19th-century physicist who explained why some sterilization attempts failed, clarifying the existence of heat resistant microbes. Louis Pasteur A scientist whose swan neck flask experiment supported biogenesis, but whose results were sometimes difficult to replicate. Swan Neck Flask A curved glass vessel used to prevent airborne contamination while allowing air exchange during microbial experiments. Sterilization A process intended to eliminate all forms of microbial life, though effectiveness depends on the types of microbes present. Heat Sensitive Microbes Microorganisms that are destroyed by exposure to high temperatures, enabling successful sterilization by boiling. Heat Resistant Microbes Microorganisms capable of surviving high temperatures, often causing failed sterilization attempts. Broth A nutrient-rich liquid medium used to culture microbes, which may contain either heat sensitive or heat resistant forms. Endospores Highly durable, dormant bacterial structures that withstand extreme heat and are responsible for persistent contamination. Biogenesis The principle that living organisms arise only from pre-existing life, further validated by Tyndall's findings. Contaminant An unwanted microorganism present in a culture, often responsible for unexpected microbial growth after sterilization. Boiling A common heat-based method for attempting sterilization, effective only against heat sensitive microbes. Replication The process of repeating an experiment to verify results, which was problematic in Pasteur's case due to microbial variability. Sterilization Technique A specific method or procedure used to eliminate all microbes, which must be tailored to the types present in the sample.
