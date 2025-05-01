Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Mesophyll Interior leaf tissue composed of cells rich in chloroplasts, serving as the main site for photosynthesis in plants.

Chloroplast Organelle within plant cells where photosynthesis occurs, featuring double membranes and internal structures for light absorption.

Stomata Tiny pores on the leaf surface that open and close to regulate the exchange of gases and water vapor with the environment.

Thylakoid Green, pancake-like membrane structure inside chloroplasts, forming the basic unit for light-dependent reactions.

Granum Stack of thylakoids within a chloroplast, increasing surface area for light absorption during photosynthesis.

Stroma Fluid-filled region inside a chloroplast, surrounding thylakoids, where the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis occur.