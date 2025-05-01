Back
Mesophyll Interior leaf tissue composed of cells rich in chloroplasts, serving as the main site for photosynthesis in plants. Chloroplast Organelle within plant cells where photosynthesis occurs, featuring double membranes and internal structures for light absorption. Stomata Tiny pores on the leaf surface that open and close to regulate the exchange of gases and water vapor with the environment. Thylakoid Green, pancake-like membrane structure inside chloroplasts, forming the basic unit for light-dependent reactions. Granum Stack of thylakoids within a chloroplast, increasing surface area for light absorption during photosynthesis. Stroma Fluid-filled region inside a chloroplast, surrounding thylakoids, where the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis occur. Outer Membrane External boundary of the chloroplast, enclosing the organelle and separating it from the cytoplasm. Inner Membrane Internal boundary of the chloroplast, located just inside the outer membrane, regulating passage of materials. Mesophyll Cell Plant cell type found in the leaf's interior, densely packed with chloroplasts to maximize photosynthetic activity. Gas Exchange Movement of carbon dioxide, oxygen, and water vapor between the leaf and the environment, essential for photosynthesis. Photosynthesis Process in which light energy is absorbed and converted into chemical energy within chloroplasts, producing sugars and oxygen. Electromagnetic Waves Forms of light energy absorbed by chloroplasts to power the reactions of photosynthesis. Leaf Tissue Collection of cells in a leaf, including mesophyll, that supports photosynthesis and gas exchange.
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy definitions
