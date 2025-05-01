Skip to main content
Back

Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/13
  • Mesophyll
    Interior leaf tissue composed of cells rich in chloroplasts, serving as the main site for photosynthesis in plants.
  • Chloroplast
    Organelle within plant cells where photosynthesis occurs, featuring double membranes and internal structures for light absorption.
  • Stomata
    Tiny pores on the leaf surface that open and close to regulate the exchange of gases and water vapor with the environment.
  • Thylakoid
    Green, pancake-like membrane structure inside chloroplasts, forming the basic unit for light-dependent reactions.
  • Granum
    Stack of thylakoids within a chloroplast, increasing surface area for light absorption during photosynthesis.
  • Stroma
    Fluid-filled region inside a chloroplast, surrounding thylakoids, where the light-independent reactions of photosynthesis occur.
  • Outer Membrane
    External boundary of the chloroplast, enclosing the organelle and separating it from the cytoplasm.
  • Inner Membrane
    Internal boundary of the chloroplast, located just inside the outer membrane, regulating passage of materials.
  • Mesophyll Cell
    Plant cell type found in the leaf's interior, densely packed with chloroplasts to maximize photosynthetic activity.
  • Gas Exchange
    Movement of carbon dioxide, oxygen, and water vapor between the leaf and the environment, essential for photosynthesis.
  • Photosynthesis
    Process in which light energy is absorbed and converted into chemical energy within chloroplasts, producing sugars and oxygen.
  • Electromagnetic Waves
    Forms of light energy absorbed by chloroplasts to power the reactions of photosynthesis.
  • Leaf Tissue
    Collection of cells in a leaf, including mesophyll, that supports photosynthesis and gas exchange.