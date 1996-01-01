Light Reactions of Photosynthesis quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis quiz #1

Light Reactions of Photosynthesis quiz #1
  • Where do the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis take place within plant cells?
    The light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis take place in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.
  • What are the main products of the light reactions of photosynthesis?
    The main products are ATP, NADPH, and oxygen gas (O2).
  • Which molecule serves as the final electron acceptor in the light reactions?
    NADP+ serves as the final electron acceptor and is reduced to NADPH.
  • What is the role of water in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
    Water is split to provide electrons for the process and produces oxygen gas as a byproduct.
  • How is ATP generated during the light reactions?
    ATP is generated by chemiosmosis, using the proton gradient created across the thylakoid membrane.
  • What is the function of photosystem II in the light reactions?
    Photosystem II absorbs photons and energizes electrons from water molecules.
  • What happens to the oxygen produced during the light reactions?
    Oxygen can be used by the plant for cellular respiration or released into the atmosphere through stomata.
  • What is the purpose of the electron transport chain in the light reactions?
    The electron transport chain transfers electrons between photosystems and helps create a proton gradient.
  • How does photosystem I contribute to the light reactions?
    Photosystem I re-energizes electrons with photons before they are transferred to NADP+.
  • What mnemonic story is used to help remember the sequence of the light reactions?
    A story about Luke and Ryan playing PlayStation 2 and 1, losing controllers, and studying chemistry helps recall the order: PS2, ETC, PS1, NADP+ reduction, and chemiosmosis.